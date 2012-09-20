* Issue has downsides for both candidates
* Prices edge up, but market still troubled
* "Like rolling rock up the hill"
By Andy Sullivan
LAS VEGAS, Sept 20 If pocketbook issues are the
main focus of the U.S. presidential election, President Barack
Obama and Republican rival Mitt Romney have remarkably little to
say about a topic that directly affects most voters: the
still-dismal housing market.
The two candidates battle daily over taxes, gas prices and
job creation, but as they make their final pitch to voters
before the Nov. 6 election, they have been largely silent on
housing, which accounts for one-sixth of the economy.
"Neither one wants to explain themselves because any
explanation is going to be unpleasant," said Richard K. Green, a
public policy professor at the University of Southern
California.
Some of the worst housing markets happen to be in key swing
states, like Nevada and Florida, where Obama and Romney make
frequent stops in their final two months of campaigning.
Obama can point to some progress in refinancing and
foreclosure relief efforts, but even his campaign acknowledges
he has not done enough.
Romney has been haunted by his remark last year that the
foreclosure process should be allowed to "hit bottom," and he
did not release a housing plan until earlier this month. Long on
rhetoric and short on details, it calls for many of the
approaches that Obama is already taking.
For both candidates, the downsides are clear. The problem is
massive and dauntingly complex, and action to help struggling
homeowners could stir a backlash from neighbors who have kept up
with their mortgage payments.
Five years after the housing market's collapse touched off
the 2007-09 recession, $7 trillion in household wealth has
vanished and neighborhoods across the country are still
pockmarked with boarded-up houses.
Although home prices are edging upward in many markets, they
are unlikely to return to pre-bust levels for years.
HUGE DRAG ON THE ECONOMY
The stagnant housing market amounts to a massive drag on the
economy as shell-shocked homeowners postpone major purchases as
they try to rebuild their wealth.
One-quarter of all homeowners are effectively trapped in
their houses because they owe more than their homes are worth,
eliminating their ability to move to areas where they might find
work. Unemployment in the construction sector stood at 11
percent in August, well above the national average.
While Obama acted boldly to stem the recession and prop up
industries like banking and auto manufacturing when he took
office in 2009, he has been less bold when it comes to housing.
As home values plunged and foreclosures skyrocketed, his
economic team spent two years tweaking programs to modify and
refinance existing mortgages that did not address the problem on
a comprehensive basis.
Fewer than 2 million households have taken part in programs
aimed at lowering mortgage rates or reducing monthly payments,
far short of the administration's goal of 9 million.
Obama has stepped up his efforts over the past year, but
regulators, mortgage lenders and Republicans in Congress have
blunted many of his efforts. One plan that would have forgiven
debt owed by struggling homeowners - a controversial approach
that many experts say is the only way to fix the problem - was
blocked by the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency in
July.
The Federal Reserve has driven home mortgage rates to record
lows by injecting money into the economy through its bond-buying
programs. Most economists polled by Reuters think the latest
round, announced last week, will not give a substantial boost to
the housing market.
U.S. home resales rose in August to their highest rate in
more than two years, and groundbreaking on new homes also
climbed, data on Wednesday showed, signs that a budding housing
market recovery is gaining traction.
Although the worst of the crisis has passed, the market
remains deeply troubled. Some 190,000 properties get a
foreclosure notice each month - more than twice as many as
before the crisis hit, according to RealtyTrac, a real-estate
research firm. Many of those who have gotten government help
have subsequently fallen behind on their payments again.
"It's kind of like rolling the rock up the hill over and
over again," said RealtyTrac Vice President Daren Blomquist.
Many Obama supporters are inclined to give him a pass on the
issue. They note that the housing market collapsed under his
predecessor, Republican President George W. Bush, and say he
would doubtless be doing more if Republicans would cooperate.
"I honestly believe he's trying to help. He's trying to get
money to the people who are underwater," said retiree Michele
Gates at an Obama campaign event in Las Vegas last week.
In areas like Las Vegas that have been hit especially hard,
Obama promises to expand his efforts if he wins re-election.
"My administration has already helped more than a million
responsible homeowners refinance their mortgages and I'm running
to give more like them the chance to refinance," he told a crowd
of 8,000 at the city's convention center.
Elsewhere, Obama mentions the subject only in passing as he
touts the achievements of his first term and lays out his agenda
for a second term. In his stump speech, Obama promises to hire
more teachers, boost manufacturing jobs and expand natural-gas
production if he wins the election, but he makes no new promises
on housing.
Campaign aides dispute the notion that Obama is avoiding the
topic. They say he speaks about housing in states like Nevada
and Florida where it is a concern of voters, even if he does not
work it into every speech.
FEW TOOLS LEFT IN KIT
"The president is the first to say that this is an issue
where there's more that needs to be done," spokeswoman Jen Psaki
said. Obama "is happy to put his record and the efforts he's
made to improve the housing market up against Mitt Romney's any
day of the week."
Romney told a Las Vegas newspaper last year that the
foreclosure process should be allowed to "hit bottom" - a view
shared by many market experts who say that efforts to slow the
foreclosure rate only prolong the pain. Democrats say the
comment shows that Romney does not care about struggling
homeowners, and he has frequently had to clarify those remarks
in return visits to the state.
Romney's stance is not as simplistic as Democrats would
suggest. He has expressed support for refinancing assistance and
said lenders should not be allowed to peddle exotic loans that
were widespread before the crash.
His housing plan, released earlier this month, calls for
selling off vacant homes owned by the government, helping
troubled homeowners avoid foreclosure, streamlining regulations
and reforming the government-owned finance companies that
underpin much of the mortgage market.
The plan contains few details and echoes many approaches
already under way. When pressed for specifics, Romney points to
programs that Obama has put in place.
"There's a federal program that helps people refinance homes
and receive lower interest rates," he told an NBC affiliate in
Reno, Nevada, in July. "That's already there for folks."
Like Obama, he has not made housing part of his stump
speech. Critics say his silence on the issue undercuts his claim
that he is the best candidate to fix the economy.
No matter who wins the White House in November, the problem
is not likely to go away soon. E conomists say any rise in home
values is likely to be modest as long as wages stay flat.
Millions of mortgages remain at risk of foreclosure, and
consumers who struggled to pay their bills during the recession
are less likely to qualify for a mortgage in the years to come.
Efforts to boost the market, from loosened monetary policy to
tax credits for new buyers, may have run their course.
"I don't think either side has good ideas that are going to
be catchy," said Robert Van Order, a professor of finance and
economics at George Washington University. "There aren't that
many tools left in the kit."