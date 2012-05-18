* 'That's your stimulus dollars at work'
* Says U.S. faces economic path of California
* Edging up in polls
By Steve Holland
HILLSBOROUGH, N.H., May 18 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney returned to his economic
message on Friday, highlighting a "bridge to nowhere" rebuilt by
stimulus money and warning the U.S. economy
could suffer a fiscal crisis like California's if he is not
elected in November.
Rising in the polls this week, Romney is eager to follow
through by hammering at the White House's handling of the weak
economy.
He used the backdrop of a 1860s-era bridge in New Hampshire
to illustrate what he called the wasteful government spending of
President Barack Obama's $787 billion stimulus plan passed in
2009.
The stone bridge, rebuilt with more than $150,000 of
stimulus funds, crosses a river but ends abruptly on one side
with an 8-foot (2.4-metre) drop to a grassy field near a Ford
dealership.
"This is the absolute 'bridge to nowhere' if there ever was
one," Romney told a crowd of supporters. "That's your stimulus
dollars at work - a bridge that goes nowhere."
A notorious "bridge to nowhere" that connected the Alaskan
mainland with an isolated island became a symbol of
congressional pork-barrel projects, spurring public outrage and
leading lawmakers last year to impose a temporary ban on
earmarks - special-interest projects added to major bills.
Romney, the presumptive Republican nominee, says he would
cut spending and put America on the path to a balanced budget if
he defeats Obama in the Nov. 6 election. He pointed to the
stimulus as an example of the president's failed leadership.
"It is, without question, the largest one-time careless
expenditure of government money in American history," he said of
the stimulus.
Supporters of the stimulus said it helped prevent the United
States from slipping into a economic depression.
After two weeks of a news agenda dominated by gay marriage,
bullying accusations, Obama's trip to Afghanistan and
controversy over a conservative group's plan to make ads about
Obama's controversial ex-pastor, Romney sought to refocus
attention on the economy, perceived as Obama's main weakness.
PATH TO CALIFORNIA
The former Massachusetts governor warned that the U.S.
economy faced a huge fiscal hole and high taxes like
California's if he is not elected this autumn.
"There are only two ways to go: Like America in the past,"
Romney said. "Or like California, where they raise taxes higher
and higher and higher. They scare away employers ... and they
have huge deficits," he said in a telephone town-hall meeting
with voters from four swing states.
The comments were a departure for Romney, who usually holds
up Europe's economic troubles, not California's $15.7 billion
budget gap, as an example of a doom-laden scenario for the
American economy.
Romney's poll numbers are rising despite his coming under
fire from the Obama campaign this week for cutting blue-collar
jobs when he headed the Bain Capital private equity firm.
A Gallup seven-day average rolling survey had Romney ahead
on Friday by 1 percentage point at 46 percent
In an effort to look presidential, Romney released his first
paid general election television ad on Friday that laid out his
agenda for the first day if he is elected.
The video said he would approve the proposed Keystone
pipeline from Canada, which Obama put on hold earlier this year,
propose "tax cuts and reform that reward job creators" and issue
an order to scrap th e healthcare law.
The Obama campaign accused Romney of mishandling debt when
he was governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.
"Mitt Romney knows a lot about broken promises - his tenure
in Massachusetts was defined by them, especially of the issues
of debt, spending and jobs," the campaign said. In 2002, Romney
promised he'd use his private sector experience to cut spending
and debt, but both increased on his watch and he left
Massachusetts with the largest per-capita debt in the nation.".
Helping Romney's rise in the polls in recent weeks have been
moves by Republicans to rally round him now that his main
opponents for the nomination have dropped out of the race.
Romney spoke by phone to George W. Bush after the former
president told ABC News that he supports, the nearest he has
come to an endorsement. Romney thanked Bush for his remark, a
campaign aide said.