* Says millions of students getting "third world" education
* Accuses president of being unwilling to stand up for kids
* Obama says "could not be prouder" of his school reforms
* Pivot to education comes during battle over student loans
By Sam Youngman and Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23 (Reuters) -
R epublican presidential candidate Mitt Romney opened a new front
on Wednesday in his fight against President Barack Obama,
accusing him of presiding over a failing U.S. education system
in the grip of union bosses who refuse to accept reforms.
In a rare diversion from his campaign focus on the weak U.S.
economy, Romney laid out an education plan in a speech that
represented his most overt appeal to date to Hispanic voters who
have largely sided with the Democratic incumbent.
Although he trails Obama by a huge margin among Hispanics,
Romney's address to a Hispanic business group avoided mentioning
a top priority for them: how to overhaul the country's
immigration system.
Romney said millions of American children are getting a
"third-world education" and offered proposals that he said would
reward teachers for their results instead of their seniority.
And he would give parents greater choice of where to send their
children to school and take other steps to reduce the influence
of powerful teachers' unions.
"I believe the president must be troubled by the lack of
progress since he took office. Most likely, he would have liked
to do more. But the teachers unions are one of the Democrats'
biggest donors - and one of the president's biggest campaign
supporters. So, President Obama has been unable to stand up to
union bosses - and unwilling to stand up for kids," Romney said.
Meanwhile, at a series of fundraisers , Obama kept hitting at
his opponent's record as a job-cutting private equity executive
- a prime target for his re-election campaign - and touted his
own economic plans to "move the country forward."
"I think he has learned the wrong lessons," Obama told 550
supporters in a hotel ballroom in Denver, taking aim at what he
called Romney's bad ideas for the U.S. economy while anti-Obama
protesters outside held signs reading "Out of Hope, Ready for
Change" and "Bye Bye on Nov. 6th."
"His working assumption is: if CEOs and wealthy investors
like him get rich, the rest of us automatically will too," he
said, later presenting a similar message to 1,100 supporters in
Redwood City, California, near the tech hub Palo Alto.
"We believe in the free market, we believe in risk-taking
and innovation. This whole area is built on risk-taking and
innovation. But we also understand that it doesn't happen in a
vacuum," Obama told the event which featured singer Ben Harper.
"It happens because of outstanding schools and universities,
it happens because of a well-regulated financial market, it
happens because we have extraordinary infrastructure. It happens
for a whole host of reasons. Governor Romney doesn't seem to
understand that."
MIDDLE CLASS CONCERNS
Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, is neck-and-neck
with Obama in polls, a prelude to what could be a close vote for
the White House in November.
His pivot to education comes during a battle in Washington
over student loan programs, with Obama's Democrats pushing for
extending low interest rates for federal loans and Republicans
calling for careful spending at a time of high deficits.
Wednesday's speech also let him challenge a key pillar of
the Obama re-election campaign: that the president is more tuned
into middle class concerns, like education, than Romney is.
Focusing on school quality could also resonate well with
Hispanic voters who are expected to be critical in the November
election, especially in swing states like New Mexico, Florida,
Colorado, Virginia and North Carolina.
A Wall Street Journal/NBC/Telemundo poll shows Obama leading
Romney with Hispanic voters 61 percent to 27 percent, a possible
hangover from the Republican primary battle when Romney and
other candidates adopted hardline immigration positions.
Hispanic Republican strategists said Romney was wise to keep
his focus on education and the economy on Wednesday, noting that
in several polls, Hispanic voters rate those issues well ahead
of immigration as the themes they care about most.
"Clearly, it appears that Governor Romney has chosen to
focus on what the vast majority of U.S. Hispanics and Latinos
feel is of highest priority," said Daniel Garza, from The Libre
Initiative non-profit group.
Standing before a banner that read "A Chance for Every
Child," Romney laid out an education plan that relies heavily on
bolstering and improving the No Child Left Behind education law
engineered by Obama's Republican predecessor, George W. Bush.
Romney made more money and more access to charter schools
the centerpiece of his platform, but he launched a strong attack
on teachers' unions. "The teachers' unions are the clearest
example of a group that has lost its way," Romney said.
WELCOME BREAK
On the first day of his Wednesday-Thursday swing through
Colorado, California and Iowa, Obama stressed his efforts to
improve education and enhance ties between community colleges
and businesses.
He told the Denver fundraiser his goal was that "by the end
of this decade more of our citizens hold a college degree than
any other nation on Earth." At a private home in Atherton,
California, where guests paid $35,800 each to dine with Obama in
a Hawaiian-themed tent with a clear roof, he said he "could not
be prouder" of his administration's education reform record.
"A lot of it has to do with making sure that higher
education is not a luxury," Obama said. "We need more engineers,
we need more scientists, we need more Stanford grads, but we
also need folks who are going to community colleges and are able
to get the skills and the training that they need in order to
compete for jobs in the 21st century."
Wednesday's education speech was a welcome break for Romney,
who has faced a barrage of accusations from Democrats that he
killed blue-collar jobs when he headed Bain Capital, a firm that
bought and restructured companies.
But Romney says the company more than made up for job losses
by helping to establish companies that became big employers,
like the office supplies store Staples. He told Time magazine
business experience gave him savvy to fix the economy and he
welcomed scrutiny of his record.
"The fact is that I spent 25 years in the private sector.
And that obviously teaches you something that you don't learn if
you haven't spent any time in the private sector," he said.
While Romney often polls ahead of Obama on the economy, the
president's foreign policy credentials weigh in his favor
compared to the ex-governor, who has little foreign experience.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell criticized
Romney for taking advice from foreign policy advisers who are
"quite far to the right," in a sign of lingering strains from
his tenure under President George W. Bush.