By Margaret Chadbourn and Steve Holland
MIAMI/SARASOTA, Fla., Sept 20 Taking a more
aggressive tack after a series of reversals, Republican
presidential challenger Mitt Romney accused U.S. President
Barack Obama on Thursday of "surrendering" in his attempt to
change up Washington.
A comment that Obama made in an interview with the
Spanish-language television network Univision in Florida gave
Romney an opening to charge that the president is ineffective.
Obama told Univision his 2010 U.S. healthcare overhaul was a
result of Americans exerting pressure on Washington for action.
"You can't change Washington from the inside, you can only
change Washington from the outside," he said. "That's how the
big accomplishments like healthcare got done, because we
mobilized the American people to speak out."
An animated Romney quickly pounced on the remark as evidence
that Obama cannot break the political gridlock that has seized
Washington as lawmakers grapple with massive debt and annual $1
trillion deficits.
"The president today threw in the white flag of surrender
again. He said he can't change Washington from the inside, he
can only change it from outside. Well, we're going to give him
that chance in November. He's going outside," he said at a
Sarasota rally.
Romney is struggling to right the ship after damage from the
release of a secret video from a private fundraiser in May in
which he disparaged Obama supporters as dependent on government.
His campaign has also been subjected to infighting and some
Republicans have complained that he needs to campaign more.
The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed the challenge that
Romney faces after one of the most difficult stretches of his
campaign. Obama solidified a five-point lead among likely
voters, 48 percent to 43 percent for Romney. Surveys show him
behind in some of the key states he needs to win on Nov. 6.
"The Romney campaign is being out-hustled and the
president's campaign is getting away with this argument that the
economy is better off than it was four years ago," said a
veteran Republican strategist who has worked on several
presidential campaigns.
The Romney campaign says its candidate will spend more time
at events with voters, and a reset of his bid for White House.
The campaign promised earlier this week that the former
Massachusetts governor would be more specific on policies in an
effort to get back on track.
FLORIDA FIGHT
The Obama campaign accused Romney of taking the Washington
insider comment "wildly out of context."
"What the president said today is no different than what he
has been saying for many years - that change comes from outside
Washington, not inside," said Obama campaign spokeswoman Lis
Smith.
The backdrop to the fight was Florida, a state with a broad
mix of retirees, blue-collar workers and Hispanics. Obama won it
in 2008 and could land a severe blow on Romney this year if he
can repeat the victory in November.
He currently leads the polls in Florida despite high
unemployment and a struggling economy, evidence that Obama may
be winning the argument over whether the country is better off
now than it was four years ago.
Obama attacked Romney over his secretly taped video speech
in which the Republican said 47 percent of Americans pay no
federal income taxes and are unlikely to vote for him.
"When you express an attitude that half the country
considers itself victims, that somehow they want to be dependent
on government, my thinking is maybe you haven't gotten around a
lot, because I travel around the country all the time and the
American people are the hardest working there are," Obama said.
He told Univision that his inability to overhaul U.S.
immigration laws was the biggest shortcoming of his first four
years in office, but he blamed Republican lawmakers for standing
in the way.
Pressed on why he had been unable to fulfill a 2008 promise
and achieve a comprehensive overhaul of the U.S. immigration
system, Obama said the goal also fell victim to his top priority
of preventing the collapse of the U.S. economy when he took
office.
"I have never wavered in my support of comprehensive
immigration reform," he said.
The three presidential debates between the Romney and Obama
in October will be critical to the outcome. Romney engaged in
some debate preparations in Miami before flying to Sarasota.
Romney's campaign announced plans for the former
Massachusetts governor to step up the pace of his campaigning in
battleground states.
He will participate in a three-day bus tour of Ohio next
week with his vice presidential running mate, Congressman Paul
Ryan. He will visit Nevada on Friday.
Many Republicans have expressed frustration at the pace of
Romney's campaign. A Miami rally on Wednesday was his first
public event since a campaign event in Ohio last Friday.