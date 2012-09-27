* As poll brings more bad news, Republican shows empathy
* Wooing workers, Romney and Ryan bash Obama, China
* Obama hits back at Romney stance on China
By Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert
BEDFORD HEIGHTS/BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Sept 26 The
race for president focused squarely on the battle for
working-class votes on Wednesday, as Republican Mitt Romney
scrambled to make up ground on Democratic President Barack Obama
in the crucial battleground state of Ohio.
On a day when the rivals held dueling events across the
state, Romney mixed empathy for the unemployed - at one point,
he said his "heart aches" for the jobless - with attacks on
Obama's trade policy toward China. Foreign trade is a sensitive
subject in a state where thousands of manufacturing jobs have
gone overseas.
Romney's cause was made more urgent by a new Quinnipiac
University/New York Times poll that indicated Obama led the
former Massachusetts governor by 10 percentage points in Ohio
and was ahead by similar margins in two other important states -
Florida and Pennsylvania. Other troubling signs: Obama held
nearly a 20-point lead in Florida among women, while Romney's
lead among men had dwindled to 3 points.
Ohio and Florida are politically divided states central to
Romney's hopes to amass the 270 electoral votes needed for
victory in the Nov. 6 election. Losing either state could be
disastrous for the Republican, who trailed Obama in the
nationwide Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll of likely voters by
49 to 43 percent.
The Quinnipiac survey suggested that Romney, who was
trailing Obama by a smaller margin at the beginning of last
week, had been significantly damaged by the disclosure of a
secretly taped video of his remarks at a private fundraiser in
May.
In the video, Romney - a former private equity executive
with a fortune estimated at up to $250 million - tells wealthy
donors to his campaign that 47 percent of Americans are
"victims" who depend on government, do not pay federal income
taxes and are unlikely to support him.
The airing of the comments last week sent Romney's campaign
into crisis mode. Democrats were quick to point out that the "47
percent" to whom Romney referred - those who receive some form
of government benefits - included not just the poor but
working-class families, members of the military and the elderly,
some of whom Romney has depended upon for support.
So in a sense, Romney's bus tour in Ohio this week has had
the feel of a damage-control operation.
At a stop in Westerville, Romney told an enthusiastic crowd:
"I've been across the country. My heart aches for the people
I've seen.
"There are so many people in our country that are hurting
right now," he said. "I want to help them. I know what it takes
to get an economy going again and creating jobs."
Romney also took aim at Obama, chiding him for not labeling
China as a "currency manipulator," and blaming the president for
not creating more jobs.
"You can be extraordinarily eloquent and describe all the
wonderful things you can do," Romney said, clearly referring to
Obama. "But when you cut through the words, you can look at the
record. And when you can see policies that have not created jobs
America needs, then you know it's time to choose a new leader."
Romney fought back against claims by Obama's campaign that
the Republican's proposed across-the-board 20 percent tax cut
would benefit mostly the wealthy.
Romney also said his plan might not significantly lower tax
bills for many Americans because unspecified tax deductions
would be cut.
"By the way, don't be expecting a huge cut in taxes," Romney
said, "because I'm also going to be closing loopholes on
deductions."
OBAMA MOCKS ROMNEY'S 'NEWFOUND OUTRAGE'
Romney has criticized Obama as not being tough enough in
pushing back against Chinese trade practices that have led to
cheap goods flooding the U.S. market and killing American jobs.
Obama, who spoke at two state universities in Ohio on
Wednesday, lashed back at Romney on China trade and reinforced
the Democrats' message that Romney, in his job at Bain Capital,
sometimes cut U.S. jobs or sent them overseas.
"He's been talking tough on China," Obama said of Romney.
"When you hear this newfound outrage, when you see these ads
he's running promising to get tough on China, it feels a lot
like that fox saying, 'You know, we need more secure chicken
coops.' "
Ohio is a relatively challenging place for Romney's economic
message. The state unemployment rate is 7.2 percent, below the
national rate of 8.1 percent.
One in eight jobs in Ohio is linked to the automobile
industry, and Obama's campaign has been reminding residents that
he pushed through the government bailout that helped save the
auto industry and thousands of jobs, while Romney opposed it.
NEW AD FOR ROMNEY
Romney's campaign amplified its message with a new ad
featuring the candidate speaking directly into the camera.
"President Obama and I both care about poor and middle-class
families," Romney says in the ad. "The difference is, my
policies will make things better for them. We shouldn't measure
compassion by how many people are on welfare."
Paul Ryan, Romney's vice presidential running mate,
campaigned in Colorado, another battleground state where polls
show Romney in a tight race with Obama.
He also bashed China - and attacked Obama on foreign policy,
invoking the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis that contributed to
Democratic President Jimmy Carter's failed re-election bid.
Romney and Ryan had campaigned together in Ohio on Tuesday.
It was their first appearance together in more than three
weeks. Romney had drawn criticism from some Republicans for not
campaigning more aggressively and spending much of the past two
weeks behind closed doors, raising money and preparing for his
Oct. 3 debate against Obama.
Romney aides have promised he will be conduct a more active
campaign.