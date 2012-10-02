* Romney says Obama left U.S. "at the mercy of events"
* Obama and Romney prepare for Wednesday's first debate
* Reuters/Ipsos poll: Obama leads Romney 46 to 41 percent
By Sam Youngman
BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct 1 Republican presidential
challenger Mitt Romney launched a fresh attempt on Monday to
paint President Barack Obama as weak on foreign policy, saying
he had let U.S. leadership atrophy, while the two candidates
prepared for their critical first debate on Wednesday.
Romney's aides said the weak U.S. economy remains his chief
priority heading into the Nov. 6 election, but the Democratic
president's handling of national security is also fair game.
This line of attack could be tricky for Romney, who drew
heavy criticism for a hasty initial reaction to violent
upheavals in Egypt and Libya last month in which the U.S.
ambassador to Libya was killed along with three other Americans.
Romney is under enormous pressure to perform well in
Wednesday night's debate in Denver. His campaign has looked
shaky since a leaked video emerged two weeks ago in which he
said 47 percent of Americans are "victims" who depend on
government, do not pay federal income taxes and are unlikely to
support him.
Seeking to take some of the shine off Obama's national
security credentials, which include the 2011 killing of al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden, the Romney team aims to portray Obama as
overseeing a period of America's decline in the world.
In a Wall Street Journal opinion article, Romney accused
Obama of being too timid in responding to the Syrian civil war,
the election of an Islamist president in Egypt, the attack on
the U.S. mission in Libya, and the threat of Iran developing a
nuclear weapon that it could use against U.S. ally Israel.
"These developments are not, as President Obama says, mere
'bumps in the road.' They are major issues that put our security
at risk," Romney wrote.
"Yet amid this upheaval, our country seems to be at the
mercy of events rather than shaping them. ... And that's
dangerous. If the Middle East descends into chaos, if Iran moves
toward nuclear breakout, or if Israel's security is compromised,
America could be pulled into the maelstrom," he wrote.
Obama aides dismissed Romney's critiques and said he had not
been specific about how he would approach the foreign policy
arena as president.
"There was a lot of chest-pumping rhetoric in there. There
wasn't a lot of specifics in that op-ed in how he wanted to go
about . . . l e ading the world, how he would do things
differently," Oba ma spo keswoman Jen Psaki to ld reporters in
Nevada, where the president was campaigning.
Taking aim at Obama on national security may be an uphill
battle for Romney. Reuters/Ipsos poll findings show Americans
believe Obama has a better plan to deal with the threat of
terrorism by 43 percent to about 30 percent for Romney.
DEBATE PREP, POLLS
Obama took a break from preparing for the debate to deliver
pizzas to a local campaign office.
After taking pictures with the 20 or so volunteers present,
he placed calls to a few people who weren't there.
"Basically, they're keeping me indoors all the time. It's a
drag," he t old one volunteer. "They're making me do my homework.
Given Obama's tendency to meander, aides said they have been
trying to get him to give snappier answers to questions and
limit the professorial nature of his responses.
Romney is still trailing Obama in opinion polls five weeks
before the election. Obama maintained a lead of 5 percentage
points - 46 percent to 41 percent - in a Reuters/Ipsos daily
tracking poll released on Monday. Last Thursday, the same poll
showed Obama with a lead of 7 points.
A CNN poll gave Obama a narrow lead of 50 percent to 47
percent, and the two men were essentially tied on the issue of
who would handle the economy better.
"I think even our opponents will agree right now that this
is a closing race," said Romney senior adviser Kevin Madden.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll showed Obama leading by 11
percentage points among likely voters in nine battleground
states where the election likely will be decided, even as the
race is essentially tied nationally.
Obama noted the closeness of the race in his remarks to
campaign volunteers. "Nevada's going to be close like it's going
to be close all across the country," he said.
HARDER LINE
In his Wall Street Journal piece, Romney told Obama to take
a harder line with Iran and to back Israel.
"When we say an Iranian nuclear weapons capability - and the
regional instability that comes with it - is unacceptable, the
ayatollahs must be made to believe us," Romney wrote.
The White House argues that Western sanctions are having a
crippling effect on Iran's economy as reflected by its currency
losing a quarter of its value against the dollar in only a week.
As part of the Republican attempt to chip away at Obama's
foreign policy record, the pro-Romney group American Crossroads
released a video that questioned his reaction to the attack last
month on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, in which the U.S.
ambassador was killed.
"What did President Obama do on the same day as a terrorist
attack on American citizens? He campaigned in Las Vegas. ...
President Obama needs to learn: Being president isn't just about
being on TV and protecting your job. It's about leadership. It's
time for a president who gets it," the video said.
Aides said Romney plans to deliver a foreign policy address
in the days following the first debate, probably next week.
Romney engaged in a session of debate preparation at a
Burlington, Massachusetts hotel before flying to Denver for an
evening rally. Obama was in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson
working on his own preparations for the debate.
Romney's aides have been working to make sure he does not
come off as scolding and to encourage him not to quibble about
the rules as he did in some debates during the Republican
presidential primary battle.