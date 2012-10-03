* Chance to reach more than 60 million people
* Romney needs win to rejuvenate campaign
* Voters like Obama, but concerned about his performance
By Steve Holland
DENVER, Oct 3 Republican candidate Mitt Romney
is under pressure to produce a strong performance on Wednesday
at his first face-to-face debate with President Barack Obama to
try to turn around a race for the White House that has been
edging away from him.
The 90-minute encounter offers the chance to reach more than
60 million people on television, a far greater audience than
watched either candidate speak at the Democratic and Republican
conventions.
While that has potential dividends in attracting undecided
voters, there is also the risk that one or the other will make a
major mistake that can overshadow the campaign in the last five
weeks before the Nov. 6 election.
Running behind in the polls, Romney is more in need of a
victory than Obama at the University of Denver debate, the first
of three such face-offs scheduled in the next four weeks.
"I think he's got to have a pretty convincing win," said
David Yepsen, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute
at Southern Illinois University. "He's had a bad few weeks and
he needs to change the narrative of the campaign."
The Republican was damaged by a secretly taped video from a
private fundraiser in which he said 47 percent of voters are
dependent on government and unlikely to support him. It was only
one of several recent stumbles by the former Massachusetts
governor in his second presidential bid.
At the Denver debate, Romney needs not only to repair some
of the damage from the video. He must raise questions about
Obama's handling of the U.S. economy and explain how his own
plan would create more jobs and cut the budget deficit.
Romney must get through the debate without losing his cool
and without appearing to be disrespectful to Obama, who many
Americans like personally despite his struggle to create jobs.
And the often robotic Republican could do with showing some
personality to make voters feel more comfortable with him.
"Americans who are thinking about voting for Romney need to
hear from him about how he would change the country for the
better," said Republican strategist Ron Bonjean. "They're
leaning toward the devil they know, which is President Obama.
Romney has to knock it out of the park by showing the contrast
between himself and Obama."
ECONOMIC CHALLENGES FOR OBAMA
The Democrat has the challenge of answering why Americans
should consider themselves better off now than they were four
years ago, a key measure in every presidential election. He
needs to explain what he would do to rekindle job creation in a
second term.
The U.S. jobless rate has been above 8 percent for 43
straight months and is the top priority of voters. The Obama
camp argues he inherited a tough economy from Republican
predecessor George W. Bush. Many voters seem willing to cede him
that point but nonetheless are looking for a clear way out of
the economic doldrums.
"He's got to reassure people who like him that it's OK to
vote for him again," said Yepsen. "I think Americans like the
man; they're a little bit concerned about the job he's done. And
he's got to bring them back home."
Obama is considered far more likable than Romney and leads
him on many attributes in opinion polls. He has the edge over
Romney in many battleground states such as Ohio where the
election will be decided.
So far, Obama has offered little in the way of a second-term
governing agenda beyond more of the same policies, amid rising
debt, budget deficits and increasingly expensive entitlement
programs. His first term has been marked by fierce partisan
battles that have frozen Washington into political gridlock.
Obama's campaign has cast Romney as a wealthy elitist who is
out of touch with the plight of everyday Americans.
Body language will be closely watched to see if Obama can
fight a tendency to be condescending and professorial and
whether Romney can resist arguing about the debate rules or who
gets the most time to speak, as he did during Republican primary
debates.
Both men found some late news that could help them make
their cases at the debate, which will be moderated by Jim Lehrer
of PBS and starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT).
The Obama camp seized on a New York Times article that said
Romney had benefited financially on his offshore holdings. The
Obama campaign charged that Romney had "failed to come clean
with the American people."
A comment from Vice President Joe Biden gave the Romney
campaign an opportunity. Biden accused Romney of seeking to
raise taxes on America's middle class, which he said "has been
buried the last four years."
"Of course the middle class has been buried," said Romney's
vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan. "They're being buried
by regulations; they're being buried by taxes; they're being
buried by borrowing. They're being buried by the Obama
administration's economic failures."
Experts are not necessarily in agreement on whether debates
can serve as a turning point in a presidential election.
But history shows there are plenty of cases where they have
cast some candidates in a negative light, from Al Gore's heavy
sighs and eye-rolling during a 2000 debate with George W. Bush
to Richard Nixon's profuse sweating during his encounters with
John F. Kennedy in 1960.