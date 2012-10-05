* Obama hails jobs numbers after sluggish debate performance
* Romney: "not what a real recovery looks like"
* Obama: "no excuse" to try to score political points
By Mark Felsenthal
FAIRFAX, Va., Oct 5 President Barack Obama on
Friday hailed a drop in the U.S. jobless rate to the lowest
level since he took office, saying the country has "come too far
to turn back now," as he sought to recover from a lackluster
debate performance against Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
A decline in unemployment to 7.8 percent in September,
announced a month before Election Day, gave Obama an unexpected
shine to the most vulnerable part of his presidential record -
his economic stewardship - and offered him a chance to reset his
re-election bid.
The positive news for the Democratic president came two days
after he was widely judged the loser in his first presidential
debate against Romney, who breathed new life into his own
campaign.
"Today I believe that as a nation we are moving forward
again," Obama told an enthusiastic crowd at a campaign rally at
George Mason University in Virginia. "More Americans entered the
workforce, more people are getting jobs."
"It's a reminder that this country has come too far to turn
back now," he said.
Romney had made the president's failure to drive the jobless
rate below eight percent a key plank in his campaign, so the
drop to the lowest level since January 2009 could deprive him of
some ammunition in the final sprint toward the Nov. 6 election.
Reacting to the data, Romney said the economy remained weak
and noted that the unemployment rate would be closer to 11
percent if it included those who had given up looking for work.
"This is not what a real recovery looks like," he said in a
statement.
Taking a veiled swipe at Romney, Obama said: "Today's news
is certainly not an excuse to try to talk down the economy to
score a few political points."
While pollsters disagree over how much of an effect economic
data have on voting intentions, a good jobs number can only be
positive for the incumbent, especially in the aftermath of
Wednesday's debate which put Obama on the defensive.
"Good economic news is good political news. President Obama
needed that after the debate and it gives him numerical evidence
that his policies are working," said Julian Zelizer of Princeton
University.
Crucially, the report showed the U.S. workforce was
expanding. In some recent months, the unemployment rate had
ticked downward largely because many Americans had given up on
looking for work. Data showed that employers added 114,000 jobs
in September.
UPTICK IN POLLS FOR ROMNEY
After the debate in Denver, Romney gained ground on Obama
and is now viewed positively by 51 percent of voters, the first
time he has enjoyed a net positive in the U.S. presidential
race, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday found.
But Obama was still narrowly ahead on jobs and employment
in the survey, by 40.3 percent to 39.6 percent.
And the online prediction market Intrade showed the jobs
report helped give Obama a better shot at the White House. It
put his chances at re-election at around 69 percent, up from 66
percent on Thursday. Romney's chances on Intrade were around 31
percent.
Some of Romney's supporters cried foul, questioning the
timing of unexpectedly strong economic figures so soon before
the election, especially right after Obama had stumbled.
Jack Welch, the former chief executive of General Electric
Co., publicly accused Obama's campaign of manipulating the
numbers. "Unbelievable jobs number... these Chicago guys will do
anything... can't debate so change numbers," he wrote in a
message posted on Twitter. Welch is also a columnist for
Reuters.
U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis said the idea the data was
manipulated is "ludicrous."
Speaking to cheering supporters, Obama played up the
improving jobs market as fruits of his policies and warned that
a Republican return to the White House could turn that around.
"We are not going to let this country fall backward, not
now. We've got too much at stake," he said.
And he kept up an attack on Romney as a flip-flopper who was
less than truthful at the debate.
"My opponent has been trying to do a two-step, and
reposition. Got an extreme makeover. But the bottom line is his
underlying philosophy is the top down economics that we've seen
before."
Romney addressed a large crowd in the coal country of
Abingdon, Va., and did not respond to the Labor Department
report until near the end of his remarks.
"There were fewer new jobs created this month than last
month and the unemployment rate has you know this year has come
down very, very slowly, but it has come down nonetheless," he
said.
"The reason it has come down this year is primarily due to
the fact that more and more people have just stopped looking for
work," he said. "When I'm president of the United States the
unemployment rate is going to come down, not because people are
giving up and dropping out of the workforce, but because we're
creating more jobs."
Often criticized for being wooden, Romney's aggressive
debate performance on Wednesday gave his campaign a burst of
energy after weeks of setbacks.
Looking at times tired and displeased, Obama did not seize
opportunities to attack the Republican on his business record at
Bain Capital, the "47 percent" video and his refusal to release
more income tax returns.
In a damaging video from a private fund-raising speech,
Romney had said in May that 47 percent of voters are dependent
on government and unlikely to support him.
Three weeks after the video came to light, Romney completely
disavowed the remarks for the fist time, telling Fox News on
Thursday that what he said was "just completely wrong."