* Voters say Obama won by large margin in Reuters/Ipsos poll
* Romney releases new ads targeting women
* Strong news on U.S. housing starts could buoy Obama
By Mark Felsenthal
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa, Oct 17 President Barack
Obama hit rival Mitt Romney hard on women's issues as he headed
back on the campaign trail on Wednesday after a spirited debate
performance that re-energized his bid for a second term.
A day after a much-improved performance in the second of
three presidential debates, a revitalized Obama continued
sparring with his Republican opponent, making fun of Romney's
comment that he had received "binders full of women" to consider
for cabinet positions when he was governor of Massachusetts.
"I've got to tell you, we don't have to collect a bunch of
binders to find qualified, talented driven young women ready to
learn and teach in (science, technology and engineering) right
now. And when young women graduate, they should get equal pay
for equal work," Obama, relaxed and smiling in shirt sleeves and
a loosened tie, told 2,000 people at Cornell College in Iowa.
With 20 days to go until the election, Obama campaigned in
Iowa and Ohio while Romney was in Virginia - all important
"swing states" that can go to either candidate on Nov. 6.
In Chesapeake, Virginia, Romney said Obama has failed to
help women get well-paying jobs and also accused the president
of failing to produce a second-term agenda.
"Don't you think it's time for them to finally put together
a vision for what he'd do in the next four years if he were
re-elected?" Romney asked about 3,500 supporters outside a
community college.
Romney scored points of his own during Tuesday night's
debate when he focused on middle class economic struggles and
listed promises he said Obama failed to keep from his 2008
campaign.
Both sides claimed victory, but most polls gave a badly
needed edge to Obama, who saw his lead in polls contract sharply
after a lackluster performance in the first debate Oct. 3.
Voters said Obama outperformed Romney by a substantial
margin on Tuesday night, according to a post-debate
Reuters/Ipsos survey: 48 percent to 33 percent.
"This will give the president a bit of a bounce and a little
bit of an edge, but it's going to be quite close right down to
the wire," Notre Dame University political science professor
Michael Desch said.
The final presidential debate is scheduled for Monday in
Boca Raton, Florida.
OBAMA HOLDING SLIM POLL LEAD
Obama leads Romney by 47 percent to 44 percent among likely
voters, according to Wednesday's Reuters/Ipsos daily online
tracking poll. His 3-point lead was unchanged from Tuesday, with
most of the interviews done before the latest debate.
A Rasmussen Reports tracking poll of 11 swing states had
Obama leading Romney by 50 percent to 47 percent on Wednesday.
Obama needs strong support from women voters if he hopes to
beat the Republican, and he made sure to appeal to them during
the debate by bringing up contraceptive rights and his push to
ensure pay equity.
Analysts said Obama did particularly well on women's issues,
boosted by Romney's awkward "binders" statement, which lit up
social media. The mock Twitter account @RomneyBinders amassed
more than 33,000 followers, and a Facebook page "Binders Full of
Women" attracted more than 303,000 "likes."
Romney, a former private equity adviser, hit back by
contending his business experience will help women, and all
Americans, by bolstering the sputtering economy.
His campaign also released new television advertisements
directed at women.
One outlines Romney's stance on abortion and contraception,
which is more moderate than that of many Republicans. In the ad,
a woman directly faces the camera and talks about Romney's
support for contraception as well as abortion in cases of rape,
incest or a threat to a mother's life.
A second, called "Humanity," features women who worked for
Romney when he was governor of Massachusetts talking about his
sensitivity to women employees.
Analysts also said Romney bungled on foreign policy when he
mischaracterized - and was corrected by the debate monitor -
Obama's initial remarks on last month's deadly attacks on
diplomatic facilities in Libya.
Obama took advantage of the moment to accuse Romney of
politicizing the deaths of four Americans.
Polls show the economy is an area in which voters view the
two candidates similarly, or give the Republican an edge. But
Obama has been helped recently by some positive economic news.
On Wednesday, the Commerce Department said groundbreaking on
new homes surged in September to its fastest pace in more than
four years, a sign the sector's budding recovery is gaining
traction and supporting the wider economic recovery.