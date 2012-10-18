* Seeking to mobilize young voters
* "At any given time, something screws up"
* Romney preparing for final debate
By Andy Sullivan
NEW YORK, Oct 18 President Barack Obama joked
that his vice president looked good in a swimsuit and said
screw-ups can happen in government as he discussed the Libya
controversy, mixing comedy and serious issues in an appearance
on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart."
In a appeal to young voters, Obama largely played it
straight in his sixth appearance on the liberal-leaning comedy
show, which enjoys a broad following among younger viewers.
He touted the steps he had taken to lower college costs and
expand rights for gays and lesbians and warned that Republican
rival Mitt Romney would bring back economic policies that would
favor the very wealthy over everyone else if he won the Nov. 6
election.
"Here's what I will say to everybody who's watching: The
stakes on this could not be bigger," Obama said. "There's no
excuse not to vote."
Voters under age 30 made up a crucial part of Obama's
winning coalition in 2008, and Reuters/Ipsos polling data
indicates they back him again this year by wide margins.
Younger Americans voted in near-record levels in the 2008,
but it is unclear whether they will turn out again in such
numbers this year. Obama's campaign has harnessed social media
and set up an extensive network of on-campus volunteers to help
ensure young supporters vote this year, and an appearance on
"The Daily Show" is likely to help.
With an average audience of 1.1 million, the Comedy Central
cable network show reaches roughly one-third of the viewership
of the most popular late-night talk show, NBC's "Tonight Show
with Jay Leno," according to Nielsen data provided by Horizon
Media.
But it ranks first among viewers under the age of 50,
according to figures provided by the show.
Obama promised viewers he would keep working to help the
economy recover from the deepest recession since the 1930s, but
he also emphasized issues like student loans and civil liberties
that are normally not a central part of his stump speech. He
said he still wanted to close the Guantanamo Bay military prison
for terrorism suspects, which he has been unable to do so far.
Asked about the administration's shifting assessment of last
month's deadly attacks on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Libya,
Obama said his administration was still piecing together the
evidence.
"The government is a big operation. At any given time,
something screws up and you make sure you find out what's broken
and you fix it," he said.
The edgy humor that Stewart is known for surfaced
occasionally.
"How many times a week does Biden show up in a wet bathing
suit to a meeting?" Stewart asked in an unprompted reference to
Vice President Joe Biden.
"I had to put out a presidential directive on that. We had
to stop that," Obama said. "I gotta say, though, he looks pretty
good."
SEXY REFORMS?
At another point, when Obama said some of his proposed legal
reforms were not "sexy," Stewart stopped him.
"You don't know what I find sexy," Stewart said.
Obama nearly took the bait, mentioning that the erotic
bestseller "Fifty Shades of Grey" had come up in an earlier
segment of the show. Then he appeared to catch himself.
"We're not going to go there, Jon. I'm still the president,"
he said.
The Democratic incumbent has rebounded since a sharp debate
performance on Tuesday night in which he was widely judged to
have gotten the better of Romney.
A Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll showed Obama holding a
slight but steady lead, with 47 percent of likely voters saying
they planned to vote for Obama, compared with 44 percent for
Romney.
Other polls show a tighter race, and the focus is on swing
states like Ohio and Florida that will likely decide the
election. The Romney campaign said it was moving resources out
of North Carolina, where it sees an increasing chance of
winning, to allocate them to other battleground states. The
campaign said its communications director for the state was
redeploying to Ohio.
Romney's economic plans have "resonated strongly" in the
Southern state and polls are increasingly widening, spokeswoman
Sarah Pompei said.
The two men face off in their last debate on Monday in
Florida, where the topic will be foreign policy.
They will meet before then in New York on Thursday night,
where they are expected to deliver humorous remarks at a
political dinner.
Romney spent the day at a Manhattan hotel preparing for the
debate and his evening speech.