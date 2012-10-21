* Air of unpredictability about White House race
* Two candidates on 47 pct each in poll
* Final debate looms
By Steve Holland and Sam Youngman
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct 21 U.S. President Barack
Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney were tied in a dead
heat on Sunday with 16 days to go until the election, increasing
the stakes for their third and final debate.
A NBC/Wall Street Journal poll had both Romney and Obama at
47 percent among likely voters, marking a comeback for the
Republican since a series of missteps including the release of a
secretly recorded video in which he suggested almost half of the
electorate lives off government handouts.
The squeaky tight nature of the race brings an air of
unpredictability to the last, intense round of campaigning and
raises the importance of the face-to-face encounter between the
pair on Monday night in Boca Raton, Florida.
Romney has been on a roll since soundly thrashing Obama at
their first debate in Denver on Oct. 3. The Democrat rebounded
with a solid performance two weeks later in Hempstead, New York,
but it wasn't enough to vault him back into a sizeable poll
lead.
Improving economic conditions, like a drop in the jobless
number and signs of recovery in the housing market, have also
failed to give the incumbent a safe cushion in the polls ahead
of the Nov. 6 election.
Trying to putting a positive spin on the poll numbers, Obama
aides said they felt good about their position in some of the
battleground states where the election will be decided. Obama
has been clinging to a small lead in all-important Ohio, for
example, and early voting looks to be favoring the Democrats.
"We feel we're even or ahead in these battleground states.
If you look at the early voting that's going on around the
country, it's very robust and it's very favorable to us. And we
think that's a better indicator than these public polls, which
are frankly all over the map," said Obama senior adviser David
Axelrod on NBC's "Meet the Press."
The final debate would seem to play more to Obama's
strengths since it is focused on foreign policy. Obama gets
credit for the U.S. mission that led to the death of al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden and for pulling troops out of Iraq.
Romney's campaign has made the weak U.S. economy the central
issue and he is not a foreign policy expert although he is now
getting regular U.S. intelligence briefings.
IRAN LEAK?
The Romney side brought up a New York Times story on
Saturday about possible one-on-one talks between the United
States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, accusing the
Obama administration of engaging in national security leaks to
the news media.
"I don't know if it will be a big story. Both the White
house and the Iranians have said it's not true. It sounds to me
that it's another example of a national security leak from the
White House, they've done a lot of that," said Ohio Senator Rob
Portman, who plays Obama in mock debates to help Romney prepare.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a longtime Obama confidant, said
the Obama policy toward Iran has paid off. "Iran is isolated
from the rest of the world. Now that was steady, determined,
dogged leadership, setting out a course," he told ABC's "This
Week."
Both Obama and Romney were locked in weekend debate
preparations sessions - Romney in Delray Beach, and Obama at his
Camp David, Maryland, presidential retreat.
Romney emerged briefly to perform the coin toss for a beach
football game between senior members of his staff and several
reporters who cover his campaign.
Huddling with his staff, Romney joked to them: "Figure out
which of their players are the best and take them out early...
Don't worry about injuries, guys. This counts. Win!"
The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll said Obama still led Romney
49 percent to 44 percent among registered voters, but that this
was down from a seven-point edge the president had among
registered voters in late September.
"I like what I see because the trend is in our direction ...
that's where you want to be at this point in the campaign," said
Portman.
It was the latest poll showing Americans divided between
giving Obama more time to fix the economy, or choosing a former
business executive who argues he knows best how to create jobs.
A Reuters/Ipsos online poll on Saturday showed Obama with a
razor-thin lead, 46 percent to 45 percent. The margin had
narrowed from Friday when he had a three-point lead.
After Monday night's debate, Obama travels later in the week
to battleground states of Iowa, Colorado, Nevada, Florida,
Virginia and Ohio in a two-day campaigning blitz.