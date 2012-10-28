* Obama leads in Virginia, poll shows
* Storm's impact could be significant
* Romney wins big endorsement in Iowa
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 Hurricane Sandy blew the U.S.
presidential race off course on Sunday even before it came
ashore, forcing Republican Mitt Romney to shift his campaign
inland and fueling fears that the massive storm bearing down on
the East Coast could disrupt early voting.
As much of the heavily populated region braced for what
could be the largest storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland, Romney
re-routed his campaigning from Virginia to Ohio, another of the
handful of battleground states that will decide the outcome of
the Nov. 6 election.
Juggling both his re-election attempt and efforts to stay on
top of the hurricane's impact, President Barack Obama was due to
visit the government's storm-response center in Washington
before traveling to Florida for a campaign event. The storm has
forced Obama to reschedule events on Monday and Tuesday.
Officials in the path of the storm scrambled to ensure that
extended power outages would not disrupt the early voting that
appears to be more important than ever for both sides this year.
"Obviously we want unfettered access to the polls because we
believe that the more people that come out, the better we'll
do," top Obama adviser David Axelrod said on CNN. "I hope that
it all clears out and by the next weekend, we'll be free of it."
Republican Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, a prominent
Romney supporter, said the swing state plans to extend early
voting hours and restore power quickly to voting facilities in
the event of outages.
"It's now a priority, moved up to the same level as
hospitals and police stations, to have power restored" at voting
facilities, he said.
The looming storm threw another note of uncertainty into a
race that remains a statistical dead heat. Political scientists
believe natural disasters can hurt an incumbent's re-election
chances as voters often blame whoever is in office for
adversity.
Larry Bartels of Vanderbilt University and Christopher Achen
of Princeton University examined rainfall data back to 1896 and
found that extreme droughts or floods cost the incumbent party
office holders an average of 1.5 percentage points of the vote
total.
Severe drought and excessive rainfall probably cost then
Vice President Al Gore victories in seven states in the 2000
election, enough to hand the contest to Republican George W.
Bush, they found.
Bush's approval ratings plummeted after Hurricane Katrina
devastated New Orleans in 2005, and voters could similarly blame
Obama if the government fumbles its response to this storm.
But there are also dangers for Romney who will have to be
careful to avoid being seen as politicizing the disaster. His
campaign's hasty response to the attacks on U.S. diplomatic
missions in the Middle East in September was widely criticized.
MOST VOTERS HAVE MADE UP THEIR MINDS
The vast majority of voters have made up their minds at this
point, and nearly one in five have already cast their ballots.
But the storm could throw a wrench in the campaigns' efforts to
drive voters to the polls in the final days before the election.
Opinion polls show the race to be essentially tied at the
national level, but Obama retains a slim advantage in many of
the battleground states that will decide the election.
A Washington Post poll released on Sunday found Obama
leading Romney by 51 percent to 47 percent in Virginia, just
outside the poll's margin of error.
In Ohio, a poll by a group of newspapers found the two tied
at 49 percent each. Other polls have shown Obama ahead there.
Republicans argue that Romney has the advantage at this
point because he has narrowed the gap since the beginning of
October.
"When you have the momentum and you're a challenger in a tie
race, the challenger wins," Republican National Committee
Chairman Reince Preibus said on CNN.
Democrats point to the high level of early voting among
supporters as evidence that Obama is in good shape.
"That's a sign that there is momentum behind the president's
re-election, there is energy on the ground. We're a little over
a week out, and we're confident," Obama campaign adviser
Stephanie Cutter said on ABC's "This Week."
Romney received the endorsement of Iowa's largest newspaper,
the Des Moines Register, which has not backed a Republican since
1972. He also won the endorsement of newspapers in Richmond and
Cincinnati.
Obama won the endorsement of newspapers in Miami, Detroit
and Toledo, Ohio, as well as The New York Times.