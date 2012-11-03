* Obama, Romney battle over jobs, economy
* Polls give Obama slight edge in swing states
* Romney looks to expand playing field
By Jeff Mason
HILLIARD, Ohio, Nov 2 President Barack Obama and
Republican Mitt Romney made late pitches in the political
battlegrounds of the upper Midwest on Friday, a region likely to
decide the winner in next week's closely fought election for the
White House.
In dueling campaign appearances in the swing states of Ohio
and Wisconsin, the two contenders battled over the economy on a
day when the government reported the jobless rate ticked up to
7.9 percent in October but that employers stepped up their
hiring.
In Wisconsin, where polls show Romney trailing Obama, the
Republican laid out the case for his election and said the jobs
report was more evidence of the president's failing leadership.
"The question of this election comes down to this: do you
want more of the same or do you want real change?" Romney said
in a suburb of Milwaukee after getting the endorsement of
former Green Bay Packers star quarterback Bart Starr.
Romney stepped up his attack at two stops in Ohio, including
a huge rally in West Chester, a community near Cincinnati, where
Kid Rock warmed up the crowd with the Romney signature song,
"Born Free," and a host of Republican leaders spoke.
"Your state is the one I'm counting on," Romney told
thousands of cheering supporters on a chilly night. "This is the
one we have to win."
With four days left until Tuesday's election, Obama and
Romney are essentially tied in national polls, but the president
holds a slight edge in the battleground states that are crucial
to gaining the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
On a stop in Ohio, the most heavily contested swing state
and a vital cog in the electoral math for both candidates, Obama
said the jobs report was evidence "we have made real progress."
Obama, whose federal rescue of the auto industry has been
popular in a state where one in eight jobs is auto
industry-related, hammered Romney for a recent statement that
Chrysler planned to move Jeep production to China.
Chrysler has refuted that, noting it was adding workers to
build more Jeeps in Ohio, and the two campaigns have aired
advertisements over the issue. Obama said Romney, who opposed a
government auto bailout, wa s trying to scare workers in a
desperate bid to make up ground in Ohio.
"I know we're close to an election, but this isn't a game.
These are people's jobs, these are people's lives," Obama said.
"You don't scare hard-working Americans just to scare up some
votes."
Obama's advisers said the Jeep controversy, which has
featured heavily in the state's media, had helped the president
solidify his lead in Ohio.
"We all felt prior to this week we were in very solid shape
in the state of Ohio, and our expectation is that our position's
been strengthened by this," White House senior adviser David
Plouffe told reporters.
While campaigning in the Midwestern heartland, Obama's team
was casting an eye on the Northeast where New York-area
motorists were scrambling for gasoline on a third day of panic
buying after the storm Sandy devastated the area.
Obama won plaudits for turning his attention to storm relief
earlier this week, but growing frustration among victims could
hurt the Democrat if the federal response is deemed
unsatisfactory.
A variety of state polls show Obama still has slight leads
in four states - Ohio, Iowa, Nevada and Wisconsin - that would
give him 277 electoral votes, barring any surprises elsewhere.
Obama plans to visit Ohio each of the next three days, and
will close the campaign on Monday with a swing through his
Midwestern safety net of Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa.
'LOCK IT IN'
"We want to make sure we lock it in and that it's definitely
in our column," Obama senior adviser Robert Gibbs said on "CBS
This Morning," when asked why Obama was focusing so much on
Wisconsin if he had a solid lead there.
Romney needs a breakthrough in one of those Midwestern
states, or an upset in another state where Obama is even more
heavily favored, to have a shot at making his electoral math
work.
Romney is within striking distance of Obama in four other
states with a combined 55 electoral votes - Florida, Virginia,
Colorado and New Hampshire.
A series of Reuters/Ipsos online state polls found Obama led
Romney among likely voters by a narrow margin of 3 percentage
points in Virginia and 2 points in Ohio and Florida. They were
tied in Colorado.
The Romney campaign launched ads this week in Pennsylvania,
Michigan and Minnesota - Democratic-leaning states where Obama's
lead has dwindled in recent weeks - in an effort to expand the
playing field, and Romney will visit Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Republicans say the move is a sign of momentum, while
Democrats call it a sign of desperation.
"By every metric, the Obama campaign is doing far worse than
they were four years ago. They will continue playing defense on
turf they once took for granted - Michigan, Minnesota, and
Pennsylvania," Republican National Committee spokesman Sean
Spicer said.
With the polls so close and the outcome unpredictable, both
campaigns made plans for a final weekend of get-out-the-vote
efforts, focusing on getting their base supporters to the polls
and reaching out to independents and the last undecideds.
Romney headed to Ohio after starting the day in Wisconsin,
and told voters in both states that Obama had failed to bridge
the partisan divide and would be unable to work with Congress
and break the gridlock in Washington.
"He promised he'd have a post-partisan presidency but it's
the most partisan I've seen," Romney said during a visit to a
machine factory in Etna, Ohio. "I will not represent one party,
I will represent one nation."
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said Romney's
conservative agenda had already been rejected by the
Democratic-led U.S. Senate and accused him of having a
"terrible" relationship with Democrats when he was Massachusetts
governor.
"Mitt Romney's fantasy that Senate Democrats will work with
him to pass his 'severely conservative' agenda is laughable,"
Reid said in a statement. "Senate Democrats are committed to
defending the middle class, and we will do everything in our
power to defend them against Mitt Romney's Tea Party agenda."