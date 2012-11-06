* Polls show Obama and Romney essentially deadlocked
* Reuters/Ipsos poll has Obama at 48 pct, Romney 46 pct
* Obama visiting three swing states Monday, Romney four
By Patricia Zengerle and Jeff Mason
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov 5 President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney engaged in frantic
get-out-the-vote efforts and made final pleas to voters in a
sprint through battleground states that will determine who wins
their agonizingly close White House race on Tuesday.
Both candidates sought to generate strong turnout from
supporters and to sway independent voters to their side in the
last hours of a race that polls showed was deadlocked
nationally. Obama had a slight lead in the eight or nine
battleground states that will decide the race on Tuesday.
The latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll of likely voters, a
daily tracking poll, gave Obama a slight edge, with 48 percent
support compared to Romney's 46 percent. The difference was
within the 3.4 percentage point credibility interval, which
allows for statistical variation in Internet-based polls.
Obama was up 4 percentage points in must-win Ohio, 50
percent to 46 percent, and held slimmer leads in Virginia and
Colorado. Romney led in Florida by 1 percentage point, the poll
found.
The president, with a final-day itinerary that included
stops in Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa, urged voters to stick with
him and trust that his economic policies are working. He
traveled with rocker Bruce Springsteen.
"Ohio, I'm not ready to give up on the fight. I've got a
whole lot of fight left in me and I hope you do too," Obama told
supporters in Columbus, Ohio.
Romney's final day included stops in Florida, Virginia, Ohio
and New Hampshire. He pledged that he would handle the economy
better than Obama and jabbed his opponent for blaming Republican
predecessor George W. Bush for the weak economy.
"When I'm elected, the economy and the American job market
will still be stagnant, but I'm not going to waste any time
complaining about my predecessor," Romney said in Columbus.
"I'm not just going to take office on Jan. 20. I'm going to
take responsibility for that office," he said.
The candidates are seeking to piece together the 270
Electoral College votes needed for victory in the state-by-state
battle for the presidency. Despite the close national opinion
polls, Obama has an easier path to victory: If he wins the three
states he was visiting on Monday - Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa -
then he would likely carry the day.
OHIO COULD BE DECISIVE
All eyes were on the Midwestern state of Ohio, whose 18
electoral votes could be decisive. Romney, looking for any edge
possible, planned last-second visits on Tuesday to both Ohio and
Pennsylvania, aides said.
The visits to the areas around Cleveland and Pittsburgh
would be aimed at driving turnout. And the Pittsburgh stop could
be as much about Ohio as Pennsylvania, since many in eastern
Ohio watch Pittsburgh television.
Romney's path to the White House becomes much harder should
he lose Ohio. The state has been leaning toward Obama - its
unemployment rate is lower than the 7.9 percent national average
and its heavy dependence on auto-related jobs meant the bailout
to auto companies that Obama pursued in 2009 is popular.
Both campaigns expressed confidence that their candidate
would win, and there were enough polls to bolster either view.
There were clear signs that Obama held an edge. A CNN/ORC
poll, for instance, showed him up in Ohio by 50 percent to 47
percent.
The close margins in state and national polls suggested the
possibility of a cliffhanger that could be decided by which side
has the best turnout operation and gets its voters to the polls.
Whoever wins will have a host of challenges to confront. The
top priority will be the looming "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts
and tax increases that would begin with the new year.
The balance of power in Congress also will be at stake on
Tuesday, with Obama's Democrats now expected to narrowly hold
their Senate majority and Romney's Republicans favored to retain
control of the House of Representatives.
In a race where the two candidates and their party allies
raised a combined $2 billion, the most in U.S. history, both
sides have pounded the heavily contested battleground states
with an unprecedented barrage of ads.