* Obama and Romney deadlocked in national polls
* Turnout will be key to outcome, all eyes on Ohio
* U.S. faces Iran challenge and "fiscal cliff"
* Makeup of Congress likely to stay same
By Steve Holland and John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 A neck-and-neck White House
race reached a frantic conclusion on Tuesday as voters chose
between President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt
Romney in a decision that will set the course for two starkly
different visions for the country.
After a long and bitter presidential campaign, Americans
cast their votes at polling stations across the country. At
least 120 million people were expected to render judgment on
whether to give Obama a second term or replace him with Romney.
The first clues to who will win could come once results are
in from the swing states of Virginia and Florida and, even more
importantly, Ohio. Polls in all three will have closed by 8 p.m.
EST (0100 GMT) and if the results are clear, U.S. television
networks could begin projecting winners in those states soon
after that.
Polls closed in Indiana and Kentucky - both firmly in the
Republican camp - at 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT) and voting will end
across the country over the following six hours.
Who Americans choose will set the country's course for the
next four years on spending, taxes, healthcare and foreign
policy challenges like the rise of China and Iran's nuclear
ambitions.
Each man offered different policies to cure what ails
America's weak economy, with Obama pledging to raise taxes on
the wealthy and Romney offering across-the-board tax cuts as a
way to reignite strong economic growth.
National opinion polls show Obama and Romney in a virtual
dead heat, although the Democratic incumbent has a slight
advantage in several vital swing states - most notably Ohio -
that could give him the 270 electoral votes needed to win the
state-by-state contest.
According to Reuters-Ipsos Election Day polling, one in
three Obama voters said the economy was the most important issue
for them, while half of Romney voters agreed. Healthcare was the
second most important issue for Obama voters and the budget
deficit was second for Romney voters. Unemployment was third for
both.
Three-quarters of both Romney and Obama supporters decided
to vote for their preferred candidate before the October
debates, according to the data.
The Romney side was encouraged by what was described as
heavy turnout in Republican areas from Florida to Colorado.
Romney made last-minute visits to Ohio and Pennsylvania to
try to drive up turnout in those states, while Vice President
Joe Biden was dispatched to Ohio. Obama remained in his hometown
of Chicago.
Romney told reporters on his plane as he flew back to Boston
that he was optimistic.
"I'm very proud of the campaign that I've run, to tell you
the truth," he said. "I'm sure like any campaign, people can
talk to mistakes, but that's going to be part of anything that's
produced by human beings," he said.
The multimillionaire former head of a private equity firm
and former governor of Massachusetts, Romney would be the first
Mormon president and one of the wealthiest Americans to assume
the nation's highest office.
Obama, the country's first black president, seeks to avoid
being relegated to a single term, something that has happened to
only one of the previous four occupants of the White House.
Whichever candidate wins, a razor-thin margin might not bode
well for the clear mandate needed to help break the partisan
gridlock in Washington.
In Chicago, Obama delivered a final pitch to commuters in
toss-up states that have been an almost obsessive focus of both
campaigns, and made a surprise visit to a local field office
staffed with volunteers.
"Four years ago, we had incredible turnout," Obama told a
Miami radio station in a pre-recorded interview. "I know people
were excited and energized about the prospect of making history,
but we have to preserve the gains we've made."
He called a hip-hop music station in Tampa, Florida, in a
final outreach to African-American supporters, telling listeners
that voting was "central to moving our community forward."
Fueled by record spending on negative ads, the battle
between the two men was focused primarily on the lagging
economic recovery and persistently high unemployment, but at
times it also turned personal.
The close race raises the prospect of a disputed outcome
similar to the 2000 election, which ended with a U.S. Supreme
Court decision favoring George W. Bush over Al Gore after legal
challenges to the tight vote in Florida. Both the Romney and
Obama campaigns have assembled legal teams to deal with possible
voting problems, challenges or recounts.
COMPLAINTS AND FRUSTRATION
Although voting appeared to go smoothly in most places,
complaints about procedures and possible irregularities surfaced
sporadically across the electoral map. But there were no
immediate claims of anything widespread or systematic enough to
cast doubt on the credibility of the election outcome.
Storm-weary residents across New York and New Jersey
encountered long lines as they went to cast their ballots just
over a week after the devastating storm Sandy caused havoc in
the region. New Jersey granted a last-minute extension to the
deadline for email voting.
The balance of power in the U.S. Congress will also be at
stake in races for the Senate and House of Representatives that
could affect the outcome of "fiscal-cliff" negotiations on
spending cuts and tax increases, which kick in at the end of the
year unless a deal is reached.
Obama's Democrats are now expected to narrowly hold their
Senate majority, while Romney's Republicans are favored to
retain House control.