* Narrow win in popular vote shows closely divided country
* Democrats control Senate, Republicans retain House
* Obama faces looming "fiscal cliff"
* Stocks dive on fiscal concerns in election aftermath
By Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 President Barack Obama had
little time to savor victory on Wednesday after voters gave him
a second term in the White House where he faces urgent economic
challenges, a looming fiscal showdown and a still-divided
Congress able to block his every move.
Despite a decisive win over Republican Mitt Romney in
Tuesday's election, Obama must negotiate with a Republican
majority in the House of Representatives to try to overcome the
partisan gridlock that gripped Washington for much of his first
term.
The Democratic president's most immediate concern is the
"fiscal cliff" of scheduled tax increases and spending cuts that
could crush the U.S. economic recovery if it kicks in at the
start of next year.
The prospect of Obama and Congress struggling to agree on
the issue weighed heavily on global financial markets on
Wednesday and helped send Wall Street stocks into a
post-election swoon.
Obama also faces challenges abroad including the West's
nuclear standoff with Iran, the civil war in Syria, the winding
down of the war in Afghanistan and dealing with an increasingly
assertive China.
At home, Obama's triumph could embolden him in his dealings
with the Republicans, who were in disarray after failing to
unseat him or reclaim control of the U.S. Senate, an outcome
many conservatives had predicted. Their party is now headed for
a period of painful soul-searching.
Voters gave Obama a second chance despite stubbornly high
unemployment and a weak economic recovery, but they preserved
the status quo of divided government in Washington.
Obama's fellow Democrats retained control of the Senate and
Republicans kept their majority in the House, giving them power
to curb the president's legislative ambitions on everything from
taxes to immigration reform.
This is the political reality facing Obama - who won a far
narrower victory over Romney than his historic 2008 victory over
John McCain when he became the country's first black president.
He headed back to Washington on Wednesday after basking in
the glow of his re-election together with thousands of elated
supporters at a victory rally in his hometown of Chicago in the
early hours of the morning.
"We can seize this future together because we are not as
divided as our politics suggests," Obama told the gathering.
Before leaving Chicago, he visited his downtown campaign
headquarters to thank staff and volunteers.
Romney, a multimillionaire former private equity executive,
came back from a series of campaign stumbles to fight a close
battle after besting Obama in the first of three presidential
debates.
But the former Massachusetts governor failed to convince
voters of his argument that his business experience made him the
best candidate to repair a weak U.S. economy.
CALL TO CONGRESS LEADERS
Trying to make good on his promise to seek compromise, Obama
followed up in telephone calls with congressional leaders,
including the two top Republican lawmakers, John Boehner and
Mitch McConnell, to express his determination to work together.
"The president reiterated his commitment to finding
bipartisan solutions to: reduce our deficit in a balanced way,
cut taxes for middle-class families and small businesses and
create jobs," a White House official said.
The problems that dogged Obama in his first term, which cast
a long shadow over his 2008 campaign message of hope and change,
still confront him. He must tackle the $1 trillion annual
deficits, rein in the $16 trillion national debt and overhaul
expensive social programs.
The most urgent focus for Obama and U.S. lawmakers will be
to deal with the "fiscal cliff," a mix of tax increases and
spending cuts due to extract some $600 billion from the economy
starting early next year, barring a deal with Congress.
Eco n omists warn it could push the United States back into
recession.
Obama has pledged to increase tax rates on Americans earning
more than $250,000 as a part of his "balanced approach" to
deficit reduction - something Republicans still vow to resist.
In remarks to reporters, House Speaker Boehner struck a
conciliatory tone but stuck to the Republican position that they
will consider boosting revenues to help reduce deficits, but
only as a "byproduct" of tax reform that lowers rates and
eliminates loopholes and deductions.
Boehner said lawmakers and Obama should find a short-term
solution to avoid the fiscal cliff and work on a long-term debt
reduction plan in 2013.
"In order to garner Republican support for new revenues, the
president must be willing to reduce spending and shore up the
entitlement programs that are the primary drivers of our debt,"
Boehner said.
Senate Republican leader McConnell gave no sign he was
willing to concede his conservative principles.
"The voters have not endorsed the failures or excesses of
the president's first term, they have simply given him more time
to finish the job they asked him to do together with a Congress
that restored balance to Washington after two years of one-party
control," McConnell said.
Vice President Joe Biden told reporters the election
delivered a mandate on moving closer to the administration's
views on tax policy, and Republicans would have to do some
"soul-searching" about issues they would be willing to
compromise on, according to a pool report.
Post-election concern about U.S. fiscal problems contributed
to a fall in global financial markets as jittery investors
scrambled for less-risky assets.
All three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 2 percent,
with the Dow Jones industrial average losing more than 300
points and the S&P 500 posting its biggest drop since June.
Eurozone debt worries were also a factor in the market decline.
COMFORTABLE WIN IN ELECTORAL COLLEGE
The nationwide popular vote in Tuesday's election was
extremely close with Obama taking about 50 percent to 48 percent
for Romney after a campaign in which the candidates and their
party allies spent a combined $2 billion. But in the
state-by-state system of electoral votes that decides the White
House, Obama notched up a comfortable victory.
By late on Wednesday, he had 303 electoral votes, well over
the 270 needed to win, to Romney's 206. Florida's close race was
not yet declared, leaving its 29 electoral votes still to be
claimed.
The Republican Party, after losing the past two presidential
contests, is expected to analyze at length what went wrong and
how to fix it, especially how it has alienated Hispanic voters
who were an important constituency in Obama's victory.
Some critics have argued that the Republican Party, with its
conservative Tea Party faction, have moved too far from the
American mainstream to attract enough independent voters to
reclaim the White House.
"The fact is, Republicans are going to have to do a lot of
rethinking at the presidential level," Newt Gingrich, a former
House speaker who lost the Republican nominating race to Romney,
told CBS's "This Morning" program.
Obama's win put to rest the prospect of wholesale repeal of
his 2010 healthcare reform law.
Obama, who took office in 2009 as the ravages of the
financial crisis were hitting the U.S. economy, must continue
his efforts to ignite strong growth and recover from the worst
downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. An uneven
recovery has been showing some signs of strength but the
country's jobless rate, at 7.9 percent, remains stubbornly high.
Obama may now reshuffle his cabinet. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton plan to
step down soon.
Democrats widened their control of the 100-member Senate by
two. The Republican majority in the 435-member
House means that Congress still faces a deep partisan divide.
"That means the same dynamic. That means the same people who
couldn't figure out how to cut deals for the past three years,"
said Ethan Siegel, an analyst who tracks Washington politics for
institutional investors.