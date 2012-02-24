* Fighting to win Republican primary in Michigan
* Presses economic message in hard-hit state
By Steve Holland
DETROIT, Feb 24 Mitt Romney on
Friday declared himself the Republican presidential
candidate with "the only chance" to defeat President Barack
Obama as he seized on signs that rival Rick Santorum's grip on
Michigan appears to be slipping.
Romney vowed to bring fundamental change to rebuild the U.S.
economy with fiscally conservative policies, a message he hopes
will help him make a comeback in the hard-hit state where he was
born and where Santorum is threatening to score an upset.
Romney told members of the Detroit Economic Club that if
elected he would seek lower taxes, deep budget cuts, deficit
reduction and entitlement reform which taken together would spur
a burst in job growth.
He spoke from a podium on the 30-yard line of the Detroit
Lions' Ford Field, with the crowd, mostly men in suits, seated
in chairs set up on the artificial turf. It was an odd choice of
venue as the huge stadium had an empty feel.
"I'm not promising that every day will be easy, or there
won't be sacrifice. But I am promising that every day things
will get better," Romney said.
Romney said he has the best chance among Republicans in what
he acknowledged would be a difficult battle to topple President
Barack Obama, who not only has the advantages of incumbency but
has a well-funded re-election effort.
"I not only think I have the best chance - I think I have
the only chance," he said.
Michigan and Arizona are the next battlegrounds in the
state-by-state fight to pick a challenger to Obama in the Nov. 6
general election. They hold crucial nominating contests next
Tuesday and will lay the foundation for the 10 states that vote
on "Super Tuesday" March 6.
Michigan's widely watched Mitchell/Rosetta Stone poll showed
Romney inching ahead of Santorum with 36 percent support to
Santorum's 33 percent. Santorum had recently held a double-digit
lead in the state in polls.
While the Romney campaign argues he could survive a loss in
Michigan, Romney is desperate to avoid an embarrassment in the
state where his father was a popular governor.
In his speech, he emphasized his Michigan roots and love for
American-made cars produced by the state's car industry,
pointing out he drives a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet pick-up
truck and wife Ann "drives two Cadillacs, actually."
EDITORIAL PAGE HITS SANTORUM
The Obama campaign is airing an ad in Michigan taking on all
the Republican contenders, accusing them of turning their backs
on the U.S. auto industry based in the state while Obama was
leading a federal bailout that helped turn it around.
A less-than-inspiring debate performance by Santorum in
Arizona on Wednesday and a series of controversial statements on
contraception, abortion and women serving in the U.S. military
could be contributing to his dip in support.
On Friday, The Wall Street Journal editorial page, a
conservative bastion, lashed out at Santorum, a former
Pennsylvania senator.
One writer predicted that if Santorum wins his party's
nomination, "all hell will break loose and a great hopelessness
will settle in on Republicans." Another writer said that the
socially conservative Santorum "has done little to reassure
voters that his personal views will not become policy."
Santorum said last week in Ohio when questioned about his
personal views against contraception said it is absurd to think
that "I'm going to be the uber-czar that's going to try to
impose that on the rest of the country."
In his speech, Romney filled in some details of his economic
policies, stressing that he would pursue overhauls of Medicare
and Social Security, popular benefits programs for the poor and
elderly whose rising costs to taxpayers have been difficult for
politicians to take on.
"When it comes to Social Security, we will slowly raise the
retirement age. We will slow the growth in benefits for
higher-income retirees," he said.
But he avoided mention of his opposition to Obama's bailouts
of the auto industry, a theme that could be hurting him in
Michigan, whose economy is dependent on vehicles.
Debbie Dingell, wife of Democratic Michigan Representative
John Dingell, told reporters Romney should stop emphasizing his
opposition to the auto bailouts, as members of the United Auto
Workers union protested Romney's visit outside the stadium.
"I think he should stop calling attention to it," she said.
"I just think he needs to move on. It's not a strong issue for
him. I don't understand why he's bashing labor. It just
energizes them."