* Opinion columns reflect Republican angst
* Dissatisfaction with focus on social agenda
* Romney has his own awkward moments in Detroit
By Steve Holland and Sam Youngman
DETROIT, Feb 24 After a week in which Rick
Santorum's presidential campaign often seemed focused on issues
like pre-natal testing, abortion and religion, the message from
the Republican Party's establishment was becoming clear on
Friday: We've had enough.
Santorum, battling Mitt Romney in what polls say is a tight
race in Tuesday's crucial primary in Michigan, sought to tilt
the narrative of his campaign toward jobs and the economy Friday
evening with a speech in Lincoln Park, Michigan.
Earlier, however, there were signs Santorum's actions this
week - his provocative statements against abortion and
contraception, his claim that Satan is attacking America and his
lackluster debate performance in Arizona on Wednesday - had
given some leading Republicans new ammunition in their
behind-the-scenes push to see his campaign defeated.
Two opinion pieces on Friday in The Wall Street Journal -
whose editorial page is typically a barometer of the thinking of
the Republican Party establishment - blasted Santorum 's brand
of conservatism.
One article said the former Pennsylvania senator's focus on
religion and social issues could make it more difficult for the
eventual Republican nominee to appeal to independent voters, the
keys to victory in the Nov. 6 election.
Another article said Santorum has "potentially fatal
general-election liability issues," and that his social policies
- which, among other things, seek to end abortion and increase
childbirth - would increase the role of government in Americans'
lives. One of the key tenets of the Republican platform is to
reduce government's influence on citizens.
"Voters will wonder what other values he'd seek to institute
via government," columnist Kimberly A. Strassel wrote in that
article.
Santorum's campaign did not comment on either article.
'ECONOMY ELECTION'
However, Santorum said last week in Ohio when questioned
about his personal views against contraception that it is absurd
to think that "I'm going to be the uber-czar (who is) going to
try to impose that on the rest of the country."
Republican strategists acknowledge many in the party's
establishment view Romney as the only one of the four remaining
Republican contenders (Romney, Santorum, Newt Gingrich and Ron
Paul) who could defeat Obama in November, and are hoping for a
Romney victory in Michigan.
"This 2012 general election is going to be an economy
election," said Steve Schmidt, who managed Arizona Senator John
McCain's unsuccessful run for president in 2008.
"The reality of politics is that if your candidate and you
talk about Satan and the dangers of contraception and pre-natal
testing - all of those issues make it impossible to communicate
a message about reforming government (and) controlling spending.
"There is not a base of people big enough to put him over
the top in a general election when he's talking about all these
(social) issues," Schmidt added.
That's why many establishment Republicans "are moving heaven
and earth" to help Romney win Michigan on Tuesday, when Romney
is also favored to win Arizona's primary, said Republican
strategist Mark Pfeifle.
Schmidt and other Republicans said Santorum has also been
damaged by a comment he made during Wednesday's debate, when he
defended voting for a proposal he opposed because in Washington,
"when you're part of the team, sometimes you take one for the
team leader."
Romney, a former Massachusetts governor who grew up in
Michigan, pounced on that comment as proof of his claim that
Santorum has been a free-spending Washington insider.
PLAYING TO EMPTY SEATS
Romney has had his own awkward moments throughout the
primary season. His campaign produced a couple more Friday
during his speech before the Detroit Economic Club at Ford
Field, the 65,000-seat home of the National Football League's
Detroit Lions.
Romney spoke from a podium on the 30-yard line of the
football field as the crowd, mostly men in suits, were seated in
chairs set up on the artificial turf. It seemed an odd choice
for a venue because even though more than 1,000 people attended,
the stadium had an empty feel.
Romney, a former private equity executive who has taken some
criticism in Michigan because he opposed an $81 billion federal
bailout widely credited with helping save the auto industry,
emphasized his Michigan roots and love for the cars produced by
the state's auto industry.
He pointed out that he drives a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet
pickup truck, and that his wife, Ann "drives two Cadillacs,
actually" - a comment that analysts said could alienate some
blue-collar voters by reminding them of Romney's vast wealth.
During his speech, Romney declared himself the Republican
presidential candidate with "the only chance" to defeat Obama.
Romney also vowed to bring fundamental change to rebuild the
U.S. economy with fiscally conservative policies, a message he
hopes will help him make a comeback in the hard-hit state, where
Santorum is threatening to score an upset.
The primaries in Michigan and Arizona are important preludes
to the "Super Tuesday" contests on March 6, when 10 states will
hold presidential primaries or caucuses.
Romney said that if elected he would seek lower taxes, deep
budget cuts, deficit reduction and entitlement reform which
taken together would spur a burst in job growth.
"I'm not promising that every day will be easy, or there
won't be sacrifice," Romney said. "But I am promising that every
day things will get better."
AD WARS IN MICHIGAN
Michigan's importance in the state-by-state battle for the
Republican nomination is evident in the wave of TV and radio ads
swamping residents this week.
Romney's campaign has spent at least $1.7 million in
Michigan on ads, according to a media buyer who tracks
Republican campaign ad placements.
Restore Our Future, an independent pro-Romney "Super PAC,"
or political action committee, has invested at least $2.3
million in TV ads, mailings and phone calls that criticize
Santorum.
As of Thursday night, Santorum's campaign had spent $800,000
on radio and TV ads in Michigan, according to a Republican media
buyer. The Red, White and Blue Fund, a pro-Santorum Super PAC,
had spent another $1.7 million on TV and direct-mail ads, and
phone calls.