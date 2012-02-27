* Romney holds narrow lead, Republican leaders defend him
* Santorum bashes John F. Kennedy
* NASCAR's Daytona 500 goes political
By Steve Holland and Sam Youngman
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb 26 In a tight
race to win the Michigan primary, U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney strongly defended his wealth on Sunday and
challenged voters to support someone else if they did not like
his success.
Questions about Romney's high earnings and taxes have dogged
him throughout the primary elections and came up again in the
run-up to Tuesday's vote in Michigan, where main rival Rick
Santorum has presented himself as a blue-collar Republican.
Worth an estimated $250 million, Romney has been accused of
being out of touch with most Americans' economic struggles and
did himself no favors in Michigan on Friday when he said his
wife drives "a couple of Cadillacs."
"I'm not perfect. I just am who I am," Romney said on "Fox
News Sunday," when asked about the comment, in a Rust Belt state
where unemployment is high.
"We have a car that we have in California. And we got a car
that we have back in Boston, where our other home is. That's
just the way it is," the former private equity executive said.
"If people think there's something wrong with being
successful in America, then they better vote for the other guy.
Because I've been extraordinarily successful, and I want to use
that success and that know-how to help the American people."
Romney tried to draw a connection with blue-collar America
by showing up at the Daytona 500 car race in Florida.
"This is kind of a fun thing for me to do," Romney told
Sirius XM's NASCAR radio.
Just as Romney strolled out onto the track for photos and
handshakes, the number 26 car, emblazoned with 'Santorum 2012'
moved slowly past him into the pit lane.
Romney grew up in Michigan but faces a tough fight after
opposing President Barack Obama's bailout of the U.S. auto
industry.
In Traverse City, Santorum blasted Romney as he tries to
halt a slide in Michigan polls and score an upset in the state.
He raised questions about Romney's opposition to auto bailouts
while supporting bank bailouts during the 2008-09 financial
crisis.
"Then why were you for not letting the market work on Wall
Street? Why is Wall Street different? Either you believe in
markets or you don't. Well I do," Santorum said at an unusual
venue for the straight-laced candidate: Streeters nightclub.
An average of polling data by RealClearPolitics showed
Romney with just a 2-point lead over Santorum in Michigan, where
Romney's father was governor in the 1960s.
Richard Marr of Traverse City said he was still deciding
whom he'd support. He did not like Romney's record as governor
of Massachusetts, especially his healthcare law, but said
Santorum's stress on social issues "would be a distraction."
"He (Romney) has a great business record, but when he was
governor, he was ... not conservative at all," Marr said. "I'm
looking at Santorum as an alternative to that predicament."
Romney is projected to beat Santorum handily in Arizona,
which also holds a primary on Tuesday. Arizona Governor Jan
Brewer endorsed Romney.
Santorum and Romney are near even in national polls, but
surveys also show a majority of Republicans give Romney a better
chance of defeating Obama in the general election on Nov. 6 than
the former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, best known for his
strong socially conservative positions like opposing gay
marriage.
SANTORUM ATTACKS KENNEDY
Santorum kept up his tough social conservative message, with
attacks on Obama and former President John F. Kennedy.
Santorum called Obama a "snob" on Friday for wanting to send
Americans to college - where he said they would be indoctrinated
by liberal professors. Santorum also said Obama's goal "devalues
the tremendous work" of those who do not attend universities.
"We have some real problems at our college campuses with
political correctness, with an ideology that is forced upon
people who, you know, who may not agree with the politically
correct left doctrine," Santorum said on ABC's "This Week with
George Stephanopoulos."
"And one of the things that I've spoken out on - and will
continue to speak out - is to make sure that conservative and
more mainstream, common-sense conservative principles that have
made this country great are reflected in our college courses and
with college professors. And at many, many, and I would argue
most institutions in this country, that simply isn't the case."
Santorum, who hopes to become the second Roman Catholic U.S.
president, also said a 1960 speech on religion by Kennedy, the
first, had made him want to throw up.
Kennedy said religion and politics should be kept separate,
which Santorum called an "absolutist doctrine" that he rejected.
"I don't believe in an America where the separation of church
and state is absolute," he said on ABC.
"To say that people of faith have no role in the public
square? You bet that makes you throw up," Santorum said.
The two other Republican candidates, Newt Gingrich and Ron
Paul, who trail Santorum and Romney in polls, were campaigning
in Georgia and Michigan.