* Santorum threatens upset in Michigan primary
* Romney leads in Arizona
* Pivotal moment in Republican presidential nomination race
* Poll: the most conservative Americans cool to Romney
By Steve Holland and Sam Youngman
SOUTHFIELD/GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb 28 (Reuters) -
Mitt Romney condemned rival Rick Santorum for urging
Democrats to vote against him and "kidnap" the Michigan
Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, as voters determined
whether Romney would get a big win or a humiliating defeat.
Santorum, running neck-and-neck with Romney in opinion
polls, is trying to snatch an upset win in his rival's home
state, where the Republican primary is open to both parties.
His campaign appealed for Michigan Democrats' votes with an
automated "robocall" bashing Romney, a wealthy former private
equity executive, for failing to support President Barack
Obama's federal government bailout of the U.S. auto industry.
"Romney supported the bailouts for his Wall Street
billionaire buddies but opposed the auto bailouts. That was a
slap in the face of every Michigan worker and we're not going to
let Romney get away with it," the call said.
The stakes are particularly high for Romney in Michigan, the
home of the U.S. auto industry, where he was born and raised and
where his father was a popular governor in the 1960s.
A victory for Santorum would scar the erstwhile front-runner
a week before a defining day for the Republican nomination to
take on Obama in the Nov. 6 general election: the March 6 "Super
Tuesday" contests in 10 states.
Aides said Romney has the funds and organization to win his
party's nomination even if he loses Michigan.
But a Santorum win in the Rust Belt state, on the heels of
his victories in Colorado, Minnesota and Missouri earlier this
month, could upend the race. Republican Party leaders, concerned
that Santorum's unflinching religious conservatism could make
him unelectable against Obama, may feel pressured to search for
a new candidate to join the race.
Arizona also holds its Republican primary on Tuesday, with
Romney well ahead in the polls.
Santorum had trailed far behind Romney and several other
Republicans vying for the nomination until recent weeks.
But other contenders have faltered, and the former
Pennsylvania senator has leaped to the top of the pack, despite
trailing in fundraising and a skeletal campaign staff.
When asked if he would win on Tuesday during a stop at his
Grand Rapids headquarters, he shrugged and quipped: "I'm not a
pollster. We don't even have a pollster."
In Michigan, Santorum made himself competitive against
Romney by painting Romney as a moderate and stressing his own
conservative views on social issues, blue-collar roots as the
grandson of a coal miner and vision for rebuilding manufacturing
in the hard-hit Midwest.
An ABC News/Washington Post poll on Tuesday underscored some
conservatives' lingering worries about Romney, who was seen as a
moderate when he was governor of Democratic-leaning
Massachusetts six years ago.
The survey found Romney at a new low among the most
conservative Americans. He is viewed favorably by just 38
percent of that group, the poll showed, down 14 points from a
week earlier, while 60 percent view Santorum positively.
'A LITTLE BIT LIBERAL'
Phoenix Telephone company worker Thomas Skriba voted for
Santorum in Arizona's primary because of his conservative views.
"I'm not really happy with any of the candidates totally,
but he more closely stands for the values that I stand for in my
Christian faith," he said. "I did not side with Romney because
of his voting record. It seemed a little bit liberal to me."
Democrats could tip the close race in Santorum's favor
unless there is a big Republican turnout, and the number of
Republicans participating in primaries and caucuses has been
declining steadily compared to the 2008 campaign.
Romney said the robocall helps make the race unpredictable.
"There's a real effort to kidnap our primary process, and if
we want Republicans to nominate the Republican who takes on
Barack Obama, I need Republicans to get out and vote and say no
to the dirty tricks of a desperate campaign," he told a news
conference at his headquarters in Livonia.
Michigan polls close at 8 p.m. EST (0100 Wednesday GMT).
Obama marked Michigan's primary day with a fiery speech to
the United Auto Workers union, defending the auto bailout and
trumpeting its success. Romney has repeatedly voiced his
opposition to organized labor as he has campaigned.
"I believed in you. I placed my bet on the American worker,"
Obama said to applause and cheers at the union's convention.
"Three years later, the American auto industry is back."
Santorum's campaign said the robocalls were an effort to
reach out to conservative Democrats, who supported Republicans
like former President Ronald Reagan in earlier elections.
"Hopefully we'll appeal to a lot of blue-collar Democrats in
this state. I welcome their vote, and I welcome anybody's vote
who shares my values," Santorum told reporters.
Romney is backed by party leaders in Michigan, and his
campaign spending here has been more than double Santorum's.
Santorum has the strong support of the state's evangelical
Christians, an important Republican voting bloc. In national
politics, Santorum is most strongly identified with opposition
to gay marriage and abortion rights, homeschooling his seven
children and criticizing women who work outside the home.
The former private equity executive Romney, whose fortune is
estimated at $250 million, has struggled to convince voters that
he can relate to the struggles of average Americans and made
gaffes reminding Americans he is among the super-rich.
Other Republican candidates - Newt Gingrich, a former
speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Ron Paul, a
Texas congressman - are running far behind the two leaders and
have not competed heavily in Michigan, making the state a
Romney-or-Santorum contest.