* Polls show three-way jumble in high-stakes primaries
* Gingrich battling to keep campaign hopes alive
* Romney tries to pull off surprise win in Deep South
(Adds Romney, Gingrich quotes, details)
By John Whitesides
BILOXI, Miss., March 12 Republicans Rick
Santorum, Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney battled on Monday for
conservative support in Mississippi and Alabama ahead of
presidential primaries that polls showed have turned into tense
three-way ties.
The stakes are high for all of the contenders in Tuesday's
Deep South contests, with Gingrich fighting to keep his
struggling campaign alive and Santorum hoping for a knockout
blow that would consolidate conservative opposition to
front-runner Mitt Romney.
For Romney, a surprise win in either state would be a
landmark breakthrough that would signal his ability to capture
conservative support in the party's Deep South strongholds and
put him on a path to the nomination.
Public Policy Polling surveys showed a three-way jumble in
each state. In Alabama, the three candidates were within 2
points of each other, inside the margin of error. In
Mississippi, Gingrich led Romney by 33 percent to 31 percent,
with Santorum at 27 percent.
"I do need your help," Romney told supporters who turned out
in a rainstorm to hear him in Mobile, Alabama. "This could be an
election that comes down to a very small margin."
Romney has opened a big lead over his presidential rivals in
collecting delegates to the nominating convention but has not
been able to capture the hearts of conservatives who distrust
his moderate stances as governor of liberal Massachusetts.
Romney's campaign argues his rivals cannot catch him in the
chase for delegates, but Santorum raised the possibility that no
one would manage to win the 1,144 delegates to clinch the
Republican nomination before the party's convention in late
August.
"If this race continues on its current pace, it's going to
be very difficult for anyone to get to the number of delegates
that is necessary to win the majority at the convention,"
Santorum told reporters after an energy forum in Biloxi,
Mississippi.
He said a long, drawn-out primary race to find a challenger
to President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 election would allow the
conservative alternative to Romney to rise.
"If we are successful here, it will have a very positive
effect," Santorum said. "People in Mississippi and Alabama want
a conservative for sure, they want a conservative nominee."
Romney told CNBC that Republicans would be "signaling our
doom" if the nominating fight lasts to the convention.
"We need to select someone to become our nominee, get that
person nominated, and get focused on President Obama," he said.
A New York Times/CBS News poll released on Monday showed
Obama's public approval rating falling sharply to 41 percent
from 50 percent a month ago. The drop comes amid rising gasoline
prices, setbacks in Afghanistan and talk of war with Iran.
The poll found that in a hypothetical contest against
Romney, Obama had the support of 47 percent to Romney's 44
percent - a statistical dead heat considering the survey's
margin of error of 3 percentage points.
Gingrich has vowed to stay in the race all the way to the
convention but he will face growing pressure to drop out if he
cannot pull out a win in the Deep South primaries on Tuesday.
SPLITTING THE NON-ROMNEY VOTE
Alabama and Mississippi, which together have 90 delegates,
have big blocs of conservative and evangelical voters who have
moved toward Santorum in recent contests. The states award
delegates proportionally.
Santorum beat Gingrich in Oklahoma and Tennessee last week,
but Gingrich kept his campaign alive with a victory in his home
state of Georgia, which he represented in Congress when he was
speaker in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Clearly the non-Romney vote is split between Gingrich and
Santorum and clearly the vast majority of Gingrich backers have
Santorum as their second choice," said Quin Hillyer, a senior
fellow at the Center for Individual Freedom and a Mobile
resident.
"If Gingrich were not in the race, Santorum would win
Alabama by 15 points," he said.
At the energy forum, Gingrich and Santorum criticized Obama
for being unwilling to open more domestic areas and offshore
sites for oil drilling.
"If we exist in a world where there is not peak oil, and we
exist in a world where the United States can become the No. 1
producer in the world, then you have a total new array of
possible policy strategies," Gingrich said.
He ignored his Republican rivals at the forum but Santorum
took shots at both Romney and Gingrich, saying they had fallen
for liberal views on climate change.
Santorum criticized Gingrich for an advertisement he did
with Democratic former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi where they sat
on a couch together in front of the U.S. Capitol calling for
action on climate change.
"We want to make sure we have a candidate going up against
President Obama who can make the case about energy and our
future, who can draw a sharp contrast about what's really at
stake," Santorum said.
At a later forum in Birmingham, Alabama, Gingrich said his
two top rivals would not be able to beat Obama in November.
"We have to win in a principled way, on a big enough agenda
with enough momentum that we can actually change Washington
decisively or we are not going to get this country back on the
right track," he said. "I think I am the only candidate who can
do that."
Romney's campaign and his allied Super PAC have heavily
outspent Santorum on the air in both states with negative attack
ads, but Santorum said he was getting accustomed to the barrage.
"We're used to being outgunned financially," he told
reporters. "We're confident that we're going to do well here."
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland in Mobile, Deborah
Charles in Birmingham and Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by
Alistair Bell and Eric Beech)