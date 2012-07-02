* Romney campaign says mandate did not create tax
* Comment dulls Republican attacks
* Romney tries to shift back to economy
WASHINGTON, July 2 When the Supreme Court upheld
President Barack Obama's healthcare law as constitutional last
week, it gave a little something to his Republican foes: The
court declared that the fee charged to most Americans who refuse
to buy health insurance amounts to a tax - and not a penalty, as
Obama says.
In the heat of a presidential campaign, that's a key
distinction. Since Thursday's ruling, many Republicans have
accused Obama of imposing a massive "tax" through his healthcare
law, saying it disproves the president's claim that he has not
raised taxes on the middle class.
But on Monday, Obama's rival for the White House, Republican
Mitt Romney, took some of the air out of his party's assault on
the president over healthcare. Campaign spokesman Eric
Fehrnstrom acknowledged that Romney does not see the healthcare
penalty as a tax, and instead considers it a penalty.
Fehrnstrom's comments to MSNBC, which were accompanied by a
new push by the Romney campaign to focus on jobs, indicated that
Romney's team does not want to linger on the healthcare ruling -
a victory for Obama in court - and instead is keen to highlight
Obama's weakness, the economy.
Despite campaigning on a vow to scrap Obama's healthcare law
on his first day in office, Romney's argument is weakened
because he backed a similar overhaul when he was governor of
Massachusetts.
And the healthcare debate reminds voters that Romney
supported an "individual mandate" in Massachusetts, similar to
the provision in Obama's law that requires Americans to get
health insurance.
Romney adviser Fehrnstrom's comment meant that the
Republican candidate essentially agrees with the White House
that the official sanction for not buying health insurance is a
penalty, not a tax.
"The governor has consistently described the mandate as a
penalty," Fehrnstrom said.
His remarks worried some Republicans who fear the Romney
campaign is undercutting one of the party's key arguments
against Obama's healthcare plan.
COMMENTS DON'T HELP REPUBLICANS
"That's taking a weapon away from Republicans on the issue,"
said a Republican strategist in Washington, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "I don't think it's very helpful. The
tax issue is the one issue that rallied Republicans."
The Romney campaign began trying to turn away from
healthcare and return its focus to Americans' top concern in the
campaign, the flagging U.S. economy and the 8.2 percent jobless
rate.
With Obama preparing a campaign bus tour through Ohio and
Pennsylvania this week, Romney's team issued a memo from two
Republican senators from those states, Rob Portman and Pat
Toomey, pointing out campaign promises Obama made four years ago
that have been unfulfilled.
"He made a promise on nearly every critical issue of the
day- employment, energy, healthcare, housing, and the deficit -
that our lives would be better off today if his policies were
enacted," they wrote. "By his own standards, he has fallen far
short on each and every issue."
Playing into their argument was a new sign of the economy's
continuing weakness. U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the
first time in nearly three years as new orders plummeted, the
Institute of Supply Management said.
Polls consistently show that voters are much more worried
about the economy than any other issue. That is in line with
Romney's efforts to portray himself as a job creator with real
life experience as a business executive.
A Reuters/Ipsos survey over the weekend showed Americans'
support for Obama's healthcare law had risen to 48 percent after
Thursday's Supreme Court ruling, up from 43 percent in a poll
just before the decision. But most people still oppose the law.
The Obama campaign emailed Fehrnstrom's comments about the
individual mandate to reporters to point out the weakness in
Romney's healthcare message.
Romney's backing for the Massachusetts healthcare law gave
ammunition to his conservative opponents during the Republican
primary season.
"I think this issue is going to be a little tricky for the
Romney campaign to navigate because of his history on healthcare
in Massachusetts," said Republican strategist Hogan Gidley, who
was a senior adviser to Rick Santorum's Republican presidential
campaign.
Fehrnstrom insisted to MSNBC that it is Obama's positions on
healthcare - and the individual mandate - that are
contradictory.
The president argued long and hard in urging Congress to
pass the law that the penalty for not complying with the mandate
should not be seen as a tax. Then, Obama's lawyers argued to the
Supreme Court that it was a tax.
"Now he is back to arguing that it's not a tax. So he's all
over the map," Fehrnstrom said.
The minimum penalty, or tax, for not buying health insurance
will be $695 per person as of 2016, with the fine rising to
several thousand dollars depending on the person's income.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says Obama's
healthcare overhaul will raise $500 billion in taxes over 10
years. This total includes a range of taxes associated with the
legislation, not just the penalty for not buying insurance.
"We've always argued that Obamacare is a tax raiser, not
because of the mandate, but because of the 18 individual tax
increases in the bill, ranging from a medical device tax, to a
new investment income tax, to higher Medicare taxes," said a
senior Romney adviser.
(Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)