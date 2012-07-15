* Democrats say will not stop attacks on Romney record
* Romney supporters say economy, jobs the main issue
By Andy Sullivan and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. President Barack Obama
will not apologize to Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney for raising questions about his tenure and the timing of
his departure from private equity firm Bain Capital, the
Democrat said in an interview published on Sunday.
Romney demanded an apology last week after Obama's campaign
suggested he may have broken the law by misrepresenting his
position at private-equity firm Bain Capital, part of an
assault on the former executive's business career and personal
wealth that may be hurting him in the polls.
"No, we won't be apologizing," Obama said in an interview
with a Virginia television station WAVY.
"Mr. Romney claims that he's Mr. Fix-it for the economy
because of his business experience. And so I think voters
entirely legitimately want to know, well what exactly was that
business experience?" Obama said.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, Obama's former chief of staff,
was more succinct.
"Stop whining," Emmanuel said on ABC's "This Week" program.
"If you want to claim Bain Capital as your calling card to the
White House, then defend what happened at Bain Capital."
Romney has argued that the economic expertise he developed
as an investor, manager and consultant make him a better choice
than Obama to kick-start an economy that has been slow to
recover from the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
But Romney's record at Bain is also shaping up to be
something of a liability. Democrats have highlighted companies
that went bankrupt or shipped jobs overseas under Bain's
ownership to argue that Romney is only concerned with helping
his fellow millionaires, not working people.
Romney's campaign has said he should not be held responsible
for many of those decisions because they occurred after he took
a leave of absence from Bain in February 1999 to oversee the
2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.
But Romney continued to claim in regulatory filings that he
was still in charge of Bain through 2002, according to documents
that have surfaced over the past week. Bain and Romney officials
say it took several years to sort out the terms of his departure
but that he was not involved with the company's day-to-day
operations during that time.
"He actually retired retroactively at that point. He ended
up not going back to the firm after his time in Salt Lake City,"
Romney senior adviser Ed Gillespie said on NBC's "Meet the
Press" program.
DISTRACTION?
Obama's campaign has accused Romney of being responsible for
the firing of workers and bankruptcies at Bain-owned companies
during those years.
"So, you know, as president of the United States, one of the
things I've learned ... was anything that happens on my watch is
my responsibility. That's what people expect. Harry Truman said
'the buck stops with me' and I think, understandably, people are
going to be interested in are you (Romney) in fact responsible
for this company that you say is one of your primary calling
cards for your wanting to be president," Obama sad in the
interview.
An Obama spokeswoman suggested last week that Romney could
have committed a felony if he signed forms saying he was in
charge of Bain when he was not -- which prompted the apology
demand from Romney.
Democrats have also criticized Romney for setting up bank
accounts in offshore tax havens and refusing to release more
information about a personal fortune that is worth as much as
$250 million.
The attacks may be resonating with voters at a time when
Romney is still largely undefined in the eyes of the public.
Several polls released in June found that Romney's negative
ratings have risen in states where Obama and Democratic groups
have attacked the former Massachusetts governor.
Romney allies said the attacks were an attempt to distract
voters' attention from the fact that Obama has failed to counter
high unemployment and sluggish economic growth during his three
and a half years in the White House.
"The president can talk all he want about this, but it's the
economy and jobs that are going to address this election,"
Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte, seen as a possible vice
presidential running mate for Romney, said on ABC's "This Week"
program.
The Romney campaign released a new television ad relying on
footage of journalists talking about how Obama's negative
tactics this year contrasted sharply with the message of hope
and change he campaigned on four years ago.
"This is not the candidate of hope and change, this is a
candidate who is hoping to change the subject," Republican
Representative Paul Ryan, another possible vice presidential
candidate, said on CBS's "Face the Nation."