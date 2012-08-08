* Reuters/Ipsos poll says Obama increased lead over Romney
* Ad buy-tracking firm: 72 pct of spending for negative ads
By Sam Youngman and Jeff Mason
DES MOINES/DENVER, Aug 8 President Barack Obama
and his Republican rival Mitt Romney traded barbs over welfare
and women's rights from the campaign trail on Wednesday, each
seeking an edge in critical states that could tip the Nov. 6
election result.
Romney told supporters in drought-hit Iowa that their state
felt like a "second home." He gave a blistering speech accusing
the Democratic president of loosening work requirements in a
1996 welfare law and warned that a second Obama term would lead
to "chronic high levels of unemployment as far as the eye can
see."
"It's tough to be middle class in America today," Romney
told an enthusiastic crowd at Des Moines' Central High School,
later visiting a cornfield to show support for farmers coping
with the drought across the Midwest.
Obama, meanwhile, launched a two-day campaign swing in
Colorado with an eye on women voters, another key constituency
in what is likely to be a close election hinging on battleground
states including Iowa, Colorado, Ohio, Florida and Virginia.
"He will focus his remarks on his commitment to ensuring
women have access to affordable health care, to make choices
about their healthcare decisions," Obama campaign spokeswoman
Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Sandra Fluke, the Georgetown University Law student who
conservative talk-show host Rush Limbaugh called a "slut" for
her outspoken support of Obama's contraception coverage policy,
is set to introduce the president at his first event in Denver.
CLOSE RACE
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed Obama's
lead over Romney among registered voters at 49 percent to 42
percent, up slightly from the 6-point advantage the president
held a month earlier over the former Massachusetts governor.
Separately, an ABC News/Washington Post poll showed 49
percent of Americans view Romney unfavorably, compared to 43
percent of voters who gave Obama unfavorable marks.
And the latest poll from Quinnipiac University, CBS and the
New York Times showed Obama ahead of Romney in Virginia and
Wisconsin but trailing the Republican contender in Colorado.
Psaki said the Obama campaign expected a tough fight in key
states and was tailoring the president's travel accordingly.
"We are going to Colorado today because we know the race is
going to be close, because we know that women and families in
Colorado care deeply about having access to affordable
healthcare, and that's why the president is going there to talk
about it," Psaki said. "We are not leaving any stone unturned,
we are not taking any votes for granted."
In an advertising blitz focused on a dozen pivotal states,
Obama and his fellow Democrats have hammered Romney's record as
a private equity executive at Bain Capital, accusing him of
plundering companies and shipping jobs overseas.
The Obama team has created more than 20 new ads since June,
many of them seeking to contrast the president's policy stances
and those expected from Romney.
Romney has centered his campaign on the notion that he would
be better than Obama at dealing with the economy - the dominant
issue for 2012 voters, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. His
campaign spent $30.8 million on broadcast, cable and radio ads
in July, compared to $50.3 million by the Obama camp, according
to SMG Delta, which tracks political ad spending.
Restore Our Future, the pro-Romney outside fundraising group
or "Super PAC," was absent from the airwaves for much of the
summer, but is back on television screens in 11 states with a
$7.2 million ad buy highlighting the former governor's success
at turning around the Salt Lake City Olympics' budget deficit.
The pro-Obama Super PAC Priorities USA has been running
attack ads since early May and is planning to invest $20 million
in this latest blitz. The group has run six ads painting Romney
as a cruel corporate raider, five of which feature workers laid
off by companies bought out by Bain Capital.
"Super" political action committees can raise and spend
unlimited funds but cannot coordinate with official campaigns.
Last week, Ken Goldstein of the ad buy-tracking firm Kantar
Media said that of the $246.2 million spent on campaign ads in
this election cycle, only 28 percent went toward positive hits,
while 72 percent paid for negative ones. Most have focused on
nine states: Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, North
Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida.
Both candidates will also focus their campaigning on swing
states next week. Romney is taking a bus tour in Virginia, North
Carolina, Florida and Ohio starting on Saturday, and Obama will
travel to Iowa for a three-day bus tour starting on Monday.