* Choosing Ryan as running mate injects energy into campaign
* But Ryan's stance on Medicare could hurt senior vote
*
By Steve Holland
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug 12 Republican Mitt
Romney's presidential campaign took on a buoyant tone on Sunday,
as Romney and his new vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan,
basked in the support of cheering crowds in North Carolina.
The rallies, starting with one at a NASCAR training center,
showed how Romney's selection of the Wisconsin congressman as
his running mate has injected new energy into a campaign that
had struggled to move beyond Democrats' efforts to cast Romney
as a wealthy former private equity executive who cannot relate
to middle-class Americans.
"Are we going to win North Carolina?" Ryan told a boisterous
crowd in Mooresville.
"Yeah!" the crowd shouted back.
"We can either stay on the current path we are on," Ryan
said. "A nation in debt, a nation in despair, a nation of
unemployment. ... Or we can change this thing and get this
country back on the right track."
Hours earlier in Virginia, where Romney had introduced him
as the No. 2 on the Republican ticket on Saturday, Ryan, 42, the
chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee,
told reporters that being thrust into the presidential campaign
was "very exciting. We're going to win this campaign. We've got
the wind behind us."
Romney, 65, seemed relieved to have a sidekick to end what
he has called the "two against one" dynamic of the race, with
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on one side
and Romney on the other.
"It's a far more compelling dynamic than just being out
there on my own," Romney said late Saturday.
But it also was evident that Romney's selection of Ryan -
known for his sweeping budget plan to reduce government spending
and debt by trimming taxes and revamping Medicare and other
social programs - is going to raise a series of hurdles for
Romney's campaign as it sprints toward the Nov. 6 election
against Obama.
In choosing Ryan, Romney is attaching himself to Ryan's
controversial budget plan, which has long been blasted by
Democrats who say it would dismantle popular social programs
that help the elderly and the poor.
Ryan's selection also suggested that Romney is tackling a
prickly task d uring an intense, nasty and likely close race for
the White House: asking Americans to consider tough questions
about the future of Medicare, the nation's government-backed
health insurance program for the elderly, and a range of other
programs plagued by runaway spending.
ROMNEY PLAN
In previous elections, a candidate's desire for such a
not-so-popular conversation with Americans has not gone well.
In 1984, Democrat Walter Mondale emphasized the need for
higher taxes and was swamped at the ballot box as voters
re-elected Republican Ronald Reagan.
On Sunday, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince
Priebus cast Romney's campaign as the one being honest with
Americans about the nation's fiscal future and said Obama's team
is more interested in attacking Romney.
Selecting Ryan shows that Romney "has the leadership and
courage to present to the American people a real contrast and a
real debate that the American people deserve," Priebus said on
NBC's "Meet the Press."
Even so, Romney's campaign team continued to stress that
Romney would propose his own fiscal plan, suggesting that it did
not want the former Massachusetts governor to be tied to
everything in Ryan's budget plan.
"The thing you have to remember about these campaigns is
that Governor Romney is at the top of the ticket, and that
Governor Romney's vision for the country is something that
congressman Ryan supports," Romney spokesman Kevin Madden said.
Democrats' efforts to cast Ryan -- and, by extension, Romney
-- as a threat to Medicare could be key in the election.
Ryan's plan calls for an end to the guaranteed benefit in
Medicare and replaces it with a system that would give vouchers
to recipients to pay for health insurance.
The risk in such a plan is that if healthcare costs rise
faster than the value of the vouchers, seniors would have to pay
the difference.
Obama senior campaign adviser David Axelrod said Sunday on
"Meet the Press" that the Medicare changes supported by Ryan
would put the healthcare program, which polls indicate most
Americans do not want changed, into a "death spiral."