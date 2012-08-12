* Choosing Ryan as running mate injects energy into campaign
* Ryan's stance on Medicare could hurt vote among seniors
* Tough ads against Ryan emerge in presidential campaign
By Steve Holland
HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug 12 Republican Mitt
Romney's presidential campaign took on a celebratory tone on
Sunday, as Romney and his new vice presidential running mate,
Paul Ryan, basked in the support of cheering crowds in North
Carolina.
Thousands of people lined a highway in High Point to greet
Romney and Ryan, who stopped to shake hands and exchange
high-fives with some of them. Another 1,300 packed into a
stifling hot furniture warehouse for a rally with the Republican
candidates.
"We can turn this around," said Ryan, 42, who was speaking
of the economy and budget but might as well have been referring
to the campaign of Romney, who has trailed Democratic President
Barack Obama in recent polls.
"We can do this. We can get this country back on track,"
Ryan told the cheering crowd. "We can get our people back to
work. We can get our debt paid off so we can give our children a
better standard of life."
Romney added that he and Ryan have "a long road ahead of us,
but this is day two to reclaim America's progress."
The Nov. 6 election is more than two months away, but
Sunday's rally had the intensity of a typical late-October
campaign event. It showed how Romney's selection of the
Wisconsin congressman as his running mate has injected new
energy into a campaign that had struggled to move beyond
Democrats' efforts to cast Romney as a wealthy former private
equity executive who cannot relate to middle-class Americans.
Hours earlier in Virginia, where Romney introduced him as
the No. 2 on the Republican ticket on Saturday, Ryan, the
chairman of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, told
reporters that being thrust into the presidential campaign was
"very exciting. We're going to win this campaign. We've got the
wind behind us."
Romney, 65, seemed relieved to have a sidekick to end what
he has called the "two against one" dynamic of the race, with
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on one side and Romney on the
other.
"It's a far more compelling dynamic than just being out
there on my own," Romney said late Saturday.
But it also was evident that Romney's selection of Ryan -
who is known for his sweeping budget plan to reduce government
spending and debt by trimming taxes and revamping Medicare and
other social programs - is going to raise a series of hurdles
for his campaign as it sprints toward Election Day.
In choosing Ryan, Romney is attaching himself to Ryan's
controversial budget plan, which has been blasted by Democrats
who say it would dismantle popular social programs that help the
elderly and the poor.
Ryan's selection also suggested that Romney is tackling a
prickly task during an intense, nasty and likely close race for
the White House. He is asking Americans to consider tough
questions about the future of Medicare, the government-backed
health insurance program for the elderly, and a range of other
government programs.
SEEKING A NATIONAL DEBATE?
In previous elections, candidates who have started a
not-so-popular conversation with American voters have run into
problems.
In 1984, for example, Democrat Walter Mondale emphasized the
need for higher taxes and was swamped at the ballot box as
voters re-elected Republican Ronald Reagan.
If Romney's campaign wants to foster a national debate over
social programs and government entitlements, the big challenge
will be doing so under the white-hot glow of the final weeks of
a presidential campaign that so far has been defined by
sound-bite messaging and out-of-context attacks by both sides.
On Sunday, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince
Priebus cast Romney's campaign as the one being honest with
Americans about the nation's fiscal future and said Obama's team
is more interested in attacking Romney.
Selecting Ryan shows that Romney "has the leadership and
courage to present to the American people a real contrast and a
real debate that the American people deserve," Priebus said on
NBC's "Meet the Press."
Even so, Romney's campaign stressed that the presumptive
Republican nominee would propose his own fiscal plan, suggesting
it did not want the former Massachusetts governor to be tied to
everything in Ryan's budget.
"The thing you have to remember about these campaigns is
that Governor Romney is at the top of the ticket, and that
Governor Romney's vision for the country is something that
congressman Ryan supports," Romney spokesman Kevin Madden said.
DEMOCRATS TAKE AIM
Democrats' efforts to cast Ryan - and, by extension, Romney
- as a threat to Medicare could be key in the election.
Ryan's plan calls for an end to the guaranteed benefit in
Medicare and replaces it with a system that would give vouchers
to recipients to pay for health insurance.
The risk in such a plan is that if healthcare costs rise
faster than the value of the vouchers, seniors would have to pay
the difference.
Obama's senior campaign adviser David Axelrod said on "Meet
the Press" that the Medicare changes supported by Ryan would
send the healthcare program, which polls indicate most Americans
do not want changed, into a "death spiral."
Independent groups that typically support Democrats have
been more dramatic in their criticism.
A video ad from 2011 - released by The Agenda Project when
Ryan first offered his proposals on Medicare but now getting a
new life online with Romney's selection of Ryan - shows a man in
a suit who resembles Ryan pushing an elderly woman in a
wheelchair over a cliff, while "America the Beautiful" plays.
A message then pops up at the end of the ad: "Is America
beautiful without Medicare? Ask Paul Ryan and his friends in
Congress." On Sunday, an updated version of the ad surfaced on
the Internet.
Romney rejected the notion that Ryan's plan would kill
Medicare.
Ryan "has a plan ... to make sure we can save Medicare,"
Romney said. "And guess what, he's one of two sponsors - and
guess what, the other is a leading Democrat," a reference to
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden.
Wyden, however, disagreed with Romney's characterization of
his work on the Medicare issue, saying that he has voted against
Medicare changes proposed in Ryan's budget.
Wyden told The Huffington Post that he merely had worked on
a "policy paper" with Ryan that was designed to "start a
conversation about how Democrats and Republicans might work
together to uphold the Medicare guarantee."
During an interview that Romney and Ryan gave to CBS's Bob
Schieffer on "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Ryan responded to criticism
of his Medicare plan by noting that it would apply only to those
younger than 55.
"My mom is a Medicare senior in Florida," Ryan said. "Our
point is, we need to preserve their benefits, because government
made promises to them that they've organized their retirements
around. In order to make sure we can do that, you must reform it
for those of us who are younger. And we think these reforms are
good reforms."