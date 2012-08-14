By Sam Youngman
DES MOINES, Iowa Aug 13 Republican Paul Ryan
got a taste of the rough side of a presidential campaign on
Monday when protesters heckled him and President Barack Obama
accused him of blocking emergency aid to drought-hit farmers.
The new vice presidential hopeful from Wisconsin - who
brings Midwestern credibility to White House hopeful Mitt
Romney's campaign - mingled with locals at the Iowa State Fair,
a popular spot for politicians keen to show their common touch
in a state where Obama and Romney will be in tight competition.
Dressed in a checked shirt, Ryan bantered with fairgoers but
his first solo campaign speech was interrupted by a small group
of demonstrators.
In chaotic scenes, hecklers standing at the front of a large
pro-Ryan crowd shouted "Stop the war against the common good,"
prompting Republicans to shout back and swear at them.
One of the protesters rushed onto the small stage where Ryan
was speaking. She was grabbed by three state troopers. Police
said one of the protesters punched a volunteer fair worker.
"It's funny because Iowans and Wisconsinites, we like to be
respectful of one another, and peaceful of one another and
listen to one another," Ryan said. "These ladies must not be
from Iowa or Wisconsin."
A hero to conservatives, Ryan has given Romney's campaign a
jolt of energy after several difficult weeks marked by gaffes
and persistent questions about his personal finances.
But the Republican effort to win back the White House
received no immediate poll boost from Saturday's announcement of
Ryan as the vice presidential running mate, according to a
Reuters/Ipsos online survey.
Some 51 percent of those surveyed said the decision did not
change their opinion of Romney, a former private-equity
executive and Massachusetts governor who faces Obama in the Nov.
6 election.
Another 26 percent said they viewed Romney more favorably
after he added the 42-year-old Wisconsin congressman to the
ticket, while 23 percent said they regarded him less favorably.
STILL UNKNOWN
Ryan is a polarizing figure in Washington, where he has led
his party's push to cut domestic spending, lower taxes and scale
back the size of the federal government as chairman of the House
of Representatives Budget Committee.
But Americans outside Washington and Ryan's home state know
little about him.
"He's fairly unknown in who he is and what he stands for,"
said Ipsos Vice President Julia Clark. "He's a Wisconsin
congressman, not a nationally known figure."
That is likely to change as Ryan campaigns across the
country to build enthusiasm among grass-roots conservatives
while Democrats attack his budget plan as one that would gut
social safety net programs for the elderly and the poor.
Also visiting Iowa on Monday, Obama named Ryan as "one of
the leaders of Congress standing in the way" of a farm bill that
includes disaster aid to farmers hit by a drought.
"So if you happen to see Congressman Ryan, tell him how
important this farm bill is to Iowa and our rural communities,"
Obama said at a political rally in Council Bluffs.
Later in the day the president visited the State Fair, too,
but did not face hecklers the way Ryan did. Obama shook hands
with cheering bystanders and turned down a smoothie and cinnamon
rolls in favor of a beer and pork chops.
"Ice cold and tasty," he said of his beer, offering to buy
some for others in the crowd except, he joked, a person holding
a Romney sign.
During his Iowa tour Obama announced an emergency purchase
of up to $170 million of meat and fish to help farmers who are
watching crops wither in the fields under searing heat.
It was a timely announcement that took away some of the
limelight in Iowa from Ryan, who has never before had to face an
opponent like Obama's Chicago-based campaign team.
Elected to the House of Representative seven times mostly by
margins of more than 20 percentage points, Ryan has not faced a
particularly tough race in his congressional career.
He will go head-to-head with Vice President Joe Biden in
October in a TV debate.
Biden criticized his Republican counterpart for targeting
Medicare spending in his budget plan.
"What's gutsy about giving millionaires and billionaires tax
breaks? What's gutsy about gutting Medicaid and Medicare?" Biden
said in Durham, North Carolina.
Ryan argues that Medicare in its current form is headed for
bankruptcy and his proposal would save the program by reducing
spending by $205 billion in the next decade compared with
Obama's budget plan.
Polls show that Medicare is very popular and Romney
has distanced himself from Ryan's plan.
"The items that we agree on I think outweigh any differences
there may be," Romney said on a visit to Florida. "We haven't
gone through piece by piece and said, 'Oh, here's a place where
there's a difference.' I can't imagine any two people, even in
the same party, who have exactly the same positions on all
issues."