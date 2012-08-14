* Romney visits Ohio coal country
* Obama promotes wind energy
* Jarring comment from Joe Biden
By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason
BEALLSVLLE, Ohio/OSKALOOSA, Iowa, Aug 14 (Reuters) -
R epublican Mitt Romney vowed to step up coal production and
President Barack Obama mocked him for opposing a windmill tax
credit, in a rare debate over energy policy on the campaign
trail.
Romney staked out a pro-coal stance in eastern Ohio, a
mountainous region where he must do well to have a chance to win
a swing state that went to Obama in 2008.
Appearing with Ohio Senator Rob Portman, whom he passed over
as his vice presidential running mate in favor of congressman
Paul Ryan, Romney said that if elected he would pursue a policy
to take advantage of "all our energy resources."
"We have 250 years of coal. Why the heck wouldn't we use
it?" Romney told coal miners wearing hard hats. "By the end of
my second term, I make this commitment: We will have North
American energy independence. We won't have to buy oil from
Venezuela and the Middle East."
Obama took his campaign for re-election to Iowa, a state he
won four years ago but which is now flirting with Romney. A big
agricultural state, Iowa has enjoyed years of government
subsidies for its corn production to make ethanol.
Obama is making a similar case for the state's windmills,
saying he supports an extension of tax credits for wind energy
manufacturers in Iowa and elsewhere. The tax credits expire at
year's end.
In criticizing Romney for opposing the tax credits, Obama
appeared to bring up an often-told tale about Romney, that he
once put his dog in a container and strapped it to the roof of
his car to go on a family vacation.
"During a speech a few months ago, Governor Romney even
explained his energy policy this way: 'You can't drive a car
with a windmill on it.' That's what he said about wind power. I
wonder if he actually tried that," Obama said.
There was a jarring note on the campaign trail when Vice
President Joe Biden told a rally in Danville, Virginia that if
elected Romney would cut regulations on banks to the detriment
of consumers.
"BACK IN CHAINS"
"They're going to put y'all back in chains," Biden told the
crowd.
The Romney campaign, already bristling at an ad from a
pro-Obama group that all but accused Romney of complicity in the
death of a laid-off steelworker's wife, was livid, saying the
Obama campaign had reached a new low.
"The comments made by the vice president of the United
States are not acceptable in our political discourse and
demonstrate yet again that the Obama campaign will say and do
anything to win this election," said Romney spokeswoman Andrea
Saul.
Romney is seeking to use the announcement of his vice
presidential running mate, coupled with the upcoming Republican
convention where they will be nominated as the party's
candidates to face Obama and Biden, to give a spark to his
campaign after he fell behind the president in several voter
polls in recent weeks.
But there are questions as to whether Ryan, a conservative
budget hawk from Wisconsin, will give the campaign a significant
boost. Saul said he has helped bring in money with the campaign
raising $7.4 million online in 72 hours since Ryan was announced
as Romney's running mate.
Although the Ryan pick energized Republicans, polls show a
mixed picture so far among the electorate as voters take stock
of a budget proposal by Ryan filled with spending cuts that has
been an easy target for Democrats.
Ryan has been slammed for proposing deep cuts to the social
safety net, particularly the Medicare program for the elderly.
In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Ryan made his first
comments on his controversial Medicare plans.
He says that Medicare in its current form is headed for
bankruptcy and his proposal would save it by cutting spending by
$205 billion in the next decade compared with Obama's budget
plan.
"We're the ones who are not raiding Medicare to pay for
Obamacare," he said when asked how he and Romney think they can
gain from their stance on Medicare.
"We're the ones continuing the guarantee of Medicare for
people in or near retirement. And you have to reform it for the
younger generation in order to make the commitment stick for the
current generation."