* Campaign takes negative turn
* Obama promotes wind energy
By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio/OSKALOOSA, Iowa, Aug 14 Vice
President Joe Biden triggered outrage from Mitt Romney on
Tuesday by saying the Republican would put people "in chains" if
elected president as the U.S. presidential campaign took an ugly
turn.
"Mr. President, take your campaign of division and anger and
hate back to Chicago and let us get about rebuilding and
reuniting America," Romney told a large crowd in the
battleground state of Ohio.
The election campaign between Democratic President Barack
Obama and Romney has been dominated by negative tactics on both
sides, but still Biden's comment was jarring and one that
Republicans felt brought up racial overtones.
The gaffe-prone Biden appeared to be talking about Romney's
complaints about banking regulations that the Republican says
are limiting credit for small businesses. Biden told a rally in
Danville, Virginia, that if elected Romney would cut regulations
on banks to the detriment of consumers.
"They're going to put y'all back in chains," Biden told the
crowd, a comment that for some people could evoke memories of
slavery in America.
When Republicans responded with outrage, Biden tried to put
the statement in context in Wytheville, Virginia, saying
Republican lawmakers themselves have talked about attempts to
pursue limited government to "unshackle our economy."
"The last time these guys unshackled the economy, to use
their term, they put the middle class in shackles. That's how we
got where we are," said Biden.
The Romney campaign, eager to portray the Obama team as
willing to say anything to get elected, quickly inserted a
reaction to Biden into Romney's remarks in Chillicothe, making
clear he blamed Obama.
"His campaign and his surrogates have made wild and reckless
accusations that disgrace the office of the presidency. Another
outrageous charge just came a few hours ago in Virginia. And the
White House sinks a little bit lower," Romney said.
The candidates waged their verbal combat in key battleground
states that will determine the outcome of the Nov. 6 election.
Obama has built a slender lead in the polls.
Obama spent the day campaigning in Iowa, a state he won in
2008 but which is now flirting with Romney. He talked up his
desire to extend tax credits for wind energy manufacturers in
Iowa and elsewhere. The tax credits expire at year's end.
In criticizing Romney for opposing the tax credits, Obama
brought up an often-told tale about Romney, that he once put his
dog in a container and strapped it to the roof of his car to go
on a family vacation.
"During a speech a few months ago, Governor Romney even
explained his energy policy this way: 'You can't drive a car
with a windmill on it.' That's what he said about wind power. I
wonder if he actually tried that," Obama said.
Rolling through the coal fields and farmlands of Ohio,
Romney vowed to step up coal production if elected to create
jobs.
Ohio is a must-win state for him and he motored across the
state in his campaign bus with Ohio's Republican Governor John
Kasich and Senator Rob Portman, who had been on Romney's vice
presidential short list.
"We have 250 years of coal. Why the heck wouldn't we use
it?" Romney told coal miners wearing hard hats in Beallsville.
"By the end of my second term, I make this commitment: We will
have North American energy independence. We won't have to buy
oil from Venezuela and the Middle East."
Romney is seeking to use the announcement of congressman
Paul Ryan as his vice presidential running mate to give a spark
to his campaign after he fell behind Obama in several recent
voter polls.
But there are questions as to whether Ryan, a conservative
budget hawk from Wisconsin, will give the campaign a significant
boost.
Although the Ryan pick energized Republicans, polls show a
mixed picture so far among the electorate as voters take stock
of a budget proposal by Ryan filled with spending cuts that has
been an easy target for Democrats.
Ryan has been slammed for proposing deep cuts to the social
safety net, particularly the Medicare program for the elderly.
In an interview with Fox News, Ryan made his first comments on
his controversial Medicare plans.
He said Medicare in its current form is headed for
bankruptcy and his proposal would save it by cutting spending by
$205 billion in the next decade compared with Obama's budget
plan.
The Romney campaign is facing the issue head-on, releasing
an ad accusing Obama of cutting $716 billion from Medicare to
pay for his healthcare overhaul.
"We're the ones who are not raiding Medicare to pay for
Obamacare," Ryan told Fox when asked how he and Romney think
they can gain from their stance on Medicare.
"We're the ones continuing the guarantee of Medicare for
people in or near retirement. And you have to reform it for the
younger generation in order to make the commitment stick for the
current generation."