* Ryan announcement turns campaign into Medicare fight
* Obama says Romney would turn Medicare into a voucher
system
* Romney says Obama has robbed program of $716 billion
already
By Jeff Mason
DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug 15 President Barack Obama
launched an attack Wednesday on congressman Paul Ryan's plan to
reform Medicare, a divisive issue that has obscured Republican
attempts to make the White House election campaign all about
jobs.
Mitt Romney's announcement of Ryan as his vice presidential
running mate on Saturday energized the Republican campaign but
brought the health insurance program into focus due to the
Wisconsin congressman's controversial budget plan that includes
reform of Medicare.
"They want to turn Medicare into a voucher program," Obama
told a crowd in Dubuque, Iowa. "And because the voucher wouldn't
keep up with costs, the plan ... would force seniors to pay an
extra $6,400 a year, and I assume they don't have it."
Ryan proposes giving retirees an allowance to buy their own
coverage. Democrats say that would raise costs for seniors and
reduce the quality of their care.
The United States traditionally has low voter turnout on
election day in November, but senior citizens go to the polls in
droves, making them a highly sought-after constituency.
Winning Florida, another battleground state with a high
population of elderly Americans who rely on Medicare, may be
easier for the Obama team on Nov. 6 because of Ryan's addition
to the ticket.
"I have strengthened Medicare," Obama said. "I've proposed
reforms that will save Medicare money by getting rid of wasteful
spending in the health care system. Reforms that will not touch
your Medicare benefits, not by a dime."
OBAMACARE AND MEDICARE
Romney, however, is fighting back with criticism that Obama
cut $716 billion from Medicare to help fund his 2010 healthcare
reform legislation, known as Obamacare.
"If I become president, I'm going to restore that $716
billion to the Medicare trust fund so that current seniors can
know that the trust fund is not being raided and get Medicare on
track to be solvent long-term on a permanent basis," Romney said
on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday.
Government funds set aside for Medicare are expected to be
exhausted in 2024.
Romney tried to distance himself from Ryan's budget plan,
criticized by Democrats as relying on harsh spending cuts that
would ruin the safety net for the poor and elderly.
The former governor of Massachusetts said he, not Ryan,
would direct economic policy.
"First of all, Congressman Ryan has joined my campaign, and
his campaign is my campaign now, and we're on exactly the same
page," he said.
A Gallup survey on Wednesday showed Romney received no
immediate poll boost from taking Ryan onto his team, although he
leads Obama by 47-45 percent among registered voters.
The fight over Medicare and other fiscal issues overshadows
Romney's message that Obama is failing to tame unemployment,
running at 8.3 percent, and does not understand business.
Back-and-forth accusations over dishonest ads and rhetorical
low blows also kept the jobs issue on the margins of the
campaign.
"We're now in attack and blame, smear and fear. The
president doesn't have a record to run on...People are going to
see through this, I just don't think people are going to fall
for this time around," Ryan told the Sean Hannity radio show.
Vice President Joe Biden triggered outrage from Romney on
Tuesday by saying the Republican would put people "in chains" if
elected president.