* Obama's leadership the target of attacks on first day
* Ann Romney and Chris Christie featured evening speakers
* Hurricane threatens Gulf Coast on Katrina anniversary
* Romney flies to Tampa for wife's speech
By John Whitesides and Matt Spetalnick
TAMPA, Fla., Aug 28 Republicans nominated Mitt
Romney on Tuesday to challenge President Barack Obama for the
White House, kicking off their storm-delayed convention with a
barrage of sharp attacks on Obama's economic leadership.
The formal nomination of Romney and his running mate, Paul
Ryan, sets up a two-month final dash to the Nov. 6 election.
Opinion polls show Romney running even with or slightly behind
the Democratic president.
The convention's opening was pushed back a day by a storm
threat, but Republicans wasted no time in condemning Obama's
economic record and reminding voters of the stubbornly high
national unemployment rate and growing budget deficit.
Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National
Committee, warned that re-electing Obama would mean "four more
years of failure."
"We have a message for America: Elect Mitt Romney and Paul
Ryan and they'll get America working again," he said to loud
cheers. "We must send America's comeback team to Washington."
But as Republicans tried to show a united front against
Obama, it was clear on Tuesday that bitter divisions within
their party have not been resolved.
Supporters of libertarian congressman Ron Paul of Texas and
other conservative activists briefly disrupted the opening
session, booing a decision to unseat Paul delegates from Maine
and institute rules changes they believe will weaken their power
in the next election cycle.
The rules changes, approved by the convention on a voice
vote, will bind delegates to the results of a statewide vote and
reduce the role of smaller state-level conventions where Paul
had success.
Opponents of the move said that Romney's operatives and the
party's establishment were trying to freeze them out. Some noted
that in the state-by-state roll call of delegates to count votes
for the presidential nomination, only Romney's vote totals were
announced from the podium.
"We were disenfranchised by our party. We won't participate
with this chaos," said Russell Montgomery, 52, of St. George,
Maine. "We won't legitimize this fiasco. This is as bad as the
other party - the corruption."
The opening night will be capped by prime-time speeches by
Romney's wife, Ann, and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Romney, who had originally planned to stay out of the
spotlight until Thursday night when he accepts his party's
nomination, made an early appearance in the Florida host city to
be on hand for his wife's turn at the podium.
Republicans hope to use the convention to make an aggressive
argument for booting Obama from office while presenting a softer
side of Romney, who is struggling to overcome a "likability gap"
with the president and refute critics who paint him as a
job-killing, out-of-touch former private equity executive.
In excerpts of her speech, Ann Romney said her husband has
attacked every challenge he has faced - from reviving the
struggling Salt Lake City Olympics to helping her battle
multiple sclerosis and breast cancer.
"At every turn in his life, this man I met at a high school
dance has helped lift up others," Romney, 63, will tell the
convention.
"This is the man who will wake up every day with the
determination to solve the problems that others say can't be
solved, to fix what others say is beyond repair," she said.
"This is the man who will work harder than anyone so that we can
work a little less hard."
HURRICANE POLITICS
Republicans have hoped their convention will not be
overshadowed by Hurricane Isaac, forecast to hit in the New
Orleans area seven years after it was devastated by Hurricane
Katrina. They also have worried about being seen celebrating
Romney's nomination while swathes of the Gulf Coast were under
storm threat.
While Tampa was spared the brunt of Isaac, a destructive
landfall in Louisiana in the next day or so could create
uncomfortable split-screen television images of the convention
juxtaposed with the hurricane.
The Republican gathering will culminate with Romney's
nationally televised acceptance speech on Thursday, the biggest
speaking engagement of his political life.
Obama, campaigning in Iowa and Colorado, dismissed the
Republican attacks and said the agenda his political foes were
rolling out in Tampa made for a "pretty entertaining show."
He said Romney's economic plan would benefit the rich at the
expense of the middle class.
"In just over two months, you will make a choice about which
path we take, and it's going to be a stark choice," he told a
campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
The Republicans' headline speakers later on Tuesday night
are expected to keep making their party's case against Obama
while arguing that Romney could do a better job.
Expectations are high for the keynote speech by Christie,
New Jersey's confrontational governor, which is likely to be
heavy on red-meat rhetoric for conservatives.
Many Republicans like Christie's in-your-face style, which
contrasts with Romney's stiff demeanor and has made him a rising
political star.
"You start turning it around tonight," Christie told ABC's
"Good Morning America" program when asked how to overcome some
voters' lack of enthusiasm for Romney.
Vice presidential contender Ryan, a Wisconsin congressman,
tops the bill of speakers on Wednesday.