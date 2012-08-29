* Ryan says he and Romney will make tough choices
* Biggest speech of career for Romney's No. 2
* Second night of convention opens with tribute to Paul
By John Whitesides and Matt Spetalnick
TAMPA, Fla., Aug 29 Republican vice presidential
contender Paul Ryan promised on Wednesday that he and running
mate Mitt Romney would lead America out of the economic doldrums
by making tough choices that would generate jobs and strengthen
the middle class.
Ryan, a Wisconsin congressman, will accept his assignment as
Romney's No. 2 at the Republican convention with the biggest
speech of his political career - one designed to fire up
conservatives while reaching out to independents still uncertain
about the Republican team.
"We will not duck the tough issues - we will lead. We will
not spend four years blaming others - we will take
responsibility," Ryan will say later on Wednesday, according to
excerpts of his speech released by Romney's campaign.
Ryan will join many of his fellow Republicans in criticizing
President Barack Obama, promising he and Romney will repeal
Obama's healthcare overhaul if elected.
"Obamacare comes to more than 2,000 pages of rules,
mandates, taxes, fees and fines that have no place in a free
country," he said in the excerpts.
Republicans hope to use the convention in Tampa, Florida, to
show a softer side of Romney, who has had trouble connecting
with voters, while focusing on his plans for an economic
turnaround and criticizing Obama for lingering high unemployment
and exploding deficits.
A Reuters/Ipsos online survey on Wednesday showed Romney
already gaining a boost from the gathering. In the four-day
rolling poll, Romney and Obama were deadlocked among likely
voters at 43 percent each. That was an improvement for Romney
from Obama's two-point lead on Tuesday and four-point lead on
Monday.
"The convention is being seen and heard," said Julia Clark
of Ipsos. "We can credibly say the slight change in the numbers
can be attributed to the convention."
Romney's selection of Ryan, chairman of the House of
Representatives Budget Committee, energized the party's core
conservative supporters. They love his plan to rein in
government spending and shift portions of Medicare, the popular
health program for seniors, to a voucher system.
"I accept the calling of my generation to give our children
the America that was given to us, with opportunity for the young
and security for the old - and I know that we are ready," Ryan
said in the excerpts. "Our nominee is sure ready. His whole life
has prepared him for this moment - to meet serious challenges in
a serious way, without excuses and idle words."
Ryan helps make a battleground of Wisconsin, which has not
voted for a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald
Reagan in 1984. A Romney victory there could alter the electoral
map in a way that could hurt Obama's hopes for re-election.
'CONSERVATIVE IDEOLOGUE?'
Democrats have attacked Ryan as a conservative ideologue
whose budget proposal would spell the end of Medicare. T he Obama
campaign released an online video accusing him of harboring
"out-of-step views from a bygone era" that would hurt the middle
class, threaten Medicare and undercut women's abortion rights.
They hope to turn the Ryan plan against Romney in states
like Florida, which has a large senior population, and Virginia,
where thousands of government employees populate the suburbs
outside the nation's capital.
The second day of the convention opened with a video tribute
to Ron Paul, the libertarian Texas congressman whose disgruntled
supporters caused a disruption at the convention on Tuesday in
protest of new rules that could hurt similar grassroots
movements.
Paul's son Rand, a Kentucky senator, also addressed the
convention on Wednesday. Arizona Senator John McCain, the losing
2008 presidential nominee, and Condoleezza Rice, who served as
secretary of state under former Republican President George W.
Bush, were due to speak.
McCain and Rice are expected to take aim at Obama on foreign
policy, which has taken a back seat to economic concerns at the
convention and in the overall election campaign.
Romney waded into foreign policy on Wednesday at an American
Legion gathering in Indianapolis, Indiana, trying to counter
Democratic criticism of his inexperience abroad and accusing
Obama of weakening America's place in the world.
"For the past four years President Obama has allowed our
leadership to diminish," Romney said. "In dealings with other
nations, he has given trust where it's not earned, insult where
it's not deserved and apology where it's not due."
Romney denounced Obama's handling of both friends and foes
of America.
"We used to nurture our alliances and stand up for our
common values," he said. "But when it comes to friends and
allies like Poland, the Czech Republic and Israel - and with
nations that oppose us like Iran and Cuba - President Obama has
moved in the opposite direction."
Foreign policy and military matters are points of
vulnerability for Romney. A trip abroad last month aimed at
burnishing his credentials was plagued by gaffes and stumbles.
Obama, whose own foreign policy inexperience was widely
viewed as a weakness four years ago, now generally gets high
marks in polls on the topic - particularly since the killing of
Osama bin Laden last year.
With the convention shifting into high gear, delegates kept
a wary eye on Hurricane Isaac as it pounded the Louisiana coast.
There was concern that televised images of political revelry in
Tampa could provide a jarring contrast to the storm's onslaught,
although by Wednesday afternoon Isaac had been downgraded to a
tropical storm.