* Smaller venue will disrupt final night of convention
* Tens of thousands of supporters will be left out
* Clinton in spotlight at convention on Wednesday
By John Whitesides
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 5 Severe weather forecasts
put a crimp on U.S. President Barack Obama's nomination party on
Wednesday, forcing him to move his planned acceptance speech
from a 74,000-seat outdoor football stadium to a much smaller
indoor arena.
The shift to the approximately 20,000-seat Time Warner Cable
Arena was a setback for Obama, who hoped to create a visual
spectacle in Charlotte's Bank of America stadium to rival his
2008 acceptance speech in a football stadium in Denver.
Tickets had been distributed to tens of thousands of Obama
supporters from around the country who planned to converge on
Charlotte to hear the biggest speech in his campaign for the
Nov. 6 election against Republican rival Mitt Romney.
Obama will speak to those supporters on a conference call on
Thursday afternoon, organizers said.
Weather forecasters had predicted a chance of thunderstorms
on Thursday night in Charlotte, which has experienced heavy
evening rains for the last few days.
"We have been monitoring weather forecasts closely and
several reports predict thunderstorms in the area," convention
chief Steve Kerrigan said in a statement.
"Therefore we have decided to move Thursday's proceedings to
Time Warner Cable Arena to ensure the safety and security of our
delegates and convention guests."
James Mitchell, 45, a Michigan delegate, said he expected
officials would make alternative plans for the tens of thousands
of volunteers and others who will be turned away from the indoor
arena on Thursday.
"They may still be able to accommodate them - it's just
going to be a madhouse," said Mitchell, who works for a market
research firm in Detroit. But he said there were advantages to a
smaller venue.
'ELECTRIFYING'
"I think it's going to be electrifying," he said. "Sometimes
smaller venues create an energy and an intensity that is going
to be over the top."
Tropical Storm Isaac also disrupted Romney's Republican
nominating convention last week in Florida, forcing him to
cancel one day of the planned four-day gathering.
The Democrats' convention started on Tuesday, with an
impassioned speech by first lady Michelle Obama who called on
voters to give her husband another term even though the change
he promised in his 2008 campaign has been slow to come.
Former President Bill Clinton will take the spotlight for
Democrats on the convention's second day on Wednesday, aiming to
build on the momentum of a fired-up first night with a reminder
to voters of the economic good times he led in the White House.
The appearance by Clinton, perhaps the party's most popular
elder statesmen but a sometimes uneasy ally of Obama, highlights
a night that concludes in the late hours with Obama's nomination
for a second term.
"He's going to make the case for Barack Obama," Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Obama's former chief of staff and a former
Clinton aide, told CBS's "This Morning."
He said Clinton will remind voters of "who we are as a party
and why that matters to the middle class and people who are
struggling." The two share the "same values, same policies, same
goals," Emanuel said.
Clinton's high approval ratings, and voter nostalgia for the
budget surpluses and job growth he produced during two terms as
president in the 1990s, have made him a valuable asset for Obama
despite a sometimes rocky relationship after Obama's bitter 2008
primary battle with Clinton's wife, former first lady Hillary
Clinton.
Clinton, who will be speaking at his seventh consecutive
convention since his debut in 1988, already has appeared in an
ad for Obama.
The convention schedule on Wednesday also includes a
featured slot for Elizabeth Warren, the U.S. Senate candidate
from Massachusetts, and U.S. Representative Barney Frank.