TAMPA Aug 29 Two people were ejected from the
Republican National Convention for throwing nuts at an
African-American camera operator for CNN and telling her: "This
is how we feed animals," the cable network said.
The incident happened on Tuesday in the Tampa Bay Times
Forum where delegates officially nominated Mitt Romney as the
Republican candidate to face President Barack Obama in the Nov.
6 election.
"Two attendees tonight exhibited deplorable behavior. Their
conduct was inexcusable and unacceptable. This kind of behavior
will not be tolerated," CNN quoted the convention as saying in a
statement.
Multiple witnesses saw the incident and RNC security and
police immediately removed the two people from the forum, CNN
said.
(Reporting By Alistair Bell; Editing by Eric Beech)