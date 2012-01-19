Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum speaks during the Personhood USA Presidential forum in Greenville, South Carolina January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

DES MOINES Former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum won the January 3 Iowa Republican U.S. presidential caucuses by a razor-thin margin of 34 votes, according to certified results released on Thursday by the Iowa Republican Party.

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney had been declared the winner on the night of the caucuses, but now falls to second place. Santorum received 29,839 votes, compared with 29,805 for Romney, according to the new figures.

Romney had previously been declared the winner by 8 votes. Santorum now ends up the winner after being almost an afterthought in the race just weeks before the Iowa contest.

The Iowa caucuses were the first contest in the state-by-state battle for the Republican presidential nomination to face Democratic President Barack Obama on November 6. The caucuses were a quirky contest in which voters in the Midwestern state cast ballots at hundreds of public meetings around the state.

After Iowa, Romney went on to win the January 10 New Hampshire primary. The next contest is Saturday in South Carolina.

(Reporting By Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham)