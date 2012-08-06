WASHINGTON Aug 6 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service got an earful from both sides of the partisan divide on
Monday in a debate over the tax status of a breed of
increasingly powerful political pressure groups, including some
with ties to the conservative Tea Party movement.
Ten Republican senators warned IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman
in a letter not to buckle under to what they called pressure
from Democrats as the tax collection agency decides what to do
about tax-exempt "social welfare" g r oups.
Known as 501(c)(4) groups after the section of the tax code
that makes them tax-exempt, the groups are raking in money and
spending it on a tidal wave of negative advertising.
The groups include one run by Republican political operative
Karl Rove's Crossroads GPS organization. President Barack Obama
has one, too, under his Priorities USA group.
The IRS, in an uncomfortable spot in a presidential election
year, is trying to decide whether these increasingly influential
groups fulfill legal requirements allowing them to remain
tax-exempt, and whether those requirements need to change.
"We urge you to resist allowing the IRS rulemaking process
to be subverted to achieve partisan political gains," the
Republican senators said in the letter to Shulman.
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer shot back in a statement,
calling the letter an "unsubtle threat ... clearly designed to
put a chilling effect on the agency's enforcement of the law."
Last month the IRS said it "will consider" changing the
rules for 501(c)(4) groups. That statement came in response to a
March 2012 letter from public interest groups demanding that the
IRS clarify standards for the groups' tax-exempt status, amid
concerns some are going too far in their campaign activities.
The Republican senators asked the IRS to say whether or not
it is drafting rule changes. The IRS did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
The 501(c)(4) groups can raise unlimited campaign
contributions and do not need to disclose donors' identities,
unlike Super-PACs, which do have to reveal contributors. Without
tax-exempt status, the groups would likely need to disclose
their contributors to the Federal Elections Commission.
To stay tax-exempt, these groups cannot endorse a candidate
or political party. The groups have been financing negative ad
campaigns on both sides of the presidential election contest
between Obama and presumptive Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
The number of political groups requesting 501(c)(4) status
has jumped since the Supreme Court's 2010 "Citizens United"
decision that eliminated limits on political contributions in
federal elections.