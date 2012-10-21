By Renita Young
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 20 U.S. Representative Jesse
Jackson Jr., who has been undergoing medical treatment for four
months, told constituents in a recorded message Saturday he is
"starting to heal" and "anxious to return to work," according to
a Chicago radio station.
It was the Democrat's first public statement since going on
medical leave in June. His office has said he has been treated
for bipolar disorder. Jackson, first elected to the House in
1995, is favored to be re-elected on Nov. 6 in his heavily
Democratic district in t he Chicago area.
"I'm starting to heal," Jackson said, according to audio of
the "robocall" posted on the website of Chicago radio station
WBEZ. "The good news is my health is improving, but my doctors
tell me the road to recovery is a long one."
He added: "I am anxious to return to work on your behalf.
But at this time, it's against medical advice. And while I will
always give my all to my constituents, I ask you to continue
with your patience as I work to get my health back."
Jackson, the son of civil rights leader and former
presidential candidate Jesse Jackson, didn't say when he would
return to work. A spokesman for th e congressman c o uld not
immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.
He was treated for at least six weeks at the Mayo Clinic
this summer for bipolar disorder, according to his office.
On Sept. 7, his office said he had been released from the
clinic and returned to his home in Washington, b ut had not
returned to work.
Jackson's congressional office confirmed on Wednesday that
he remains on the ballot. He has not been campaigning.
According to news reports, citing unnamed sources, Jackson
Jr., 47, is being investigated by the FBI over possible misuse
of campaign money. The FBI has not confirmed this.
Jackson has also been the subject of a congressional ethics
committee probe over an alleged bribe offered to imprisoned
fo rmer I llinois Governor Rod Blagojevich by a Jackson supporter
in 2008.
The alleged bribe was intended to entice Blagojevich into
appointing Jackson to President Barack Obama's vacant U.S.
Senate seat. Jackson has admitted to lobbying for the seat, but
denied knowing about any money offered to Blagojevich, who was
convicted on corruption charges.
Republican Brian Woodworth, who is running against Jackson,
urged voters to pray for Jackson's recovery but said the
district needs to elect someone who can be a voice for
constituents.
"As we wait for the Congressman to return, we have no
voice," Woodworth said in a statement posted on Facebook on
Saturday in response to the recorded message.
"And now the Congressman is saying he has no answer about
when he will return. When Congress reconvenes, it will be
deciding the fate of our nation."
On the robocall, Jackson said: "Like many human beings, a
series of events came together in my life at the same time and
they've been difficult to sort through. I am human. I'm doing my
best. And I am trying to sort through them all."
(Editing by Corrie MacLaggan)