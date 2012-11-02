* Democrats and Republicans both claim benefit from report
* Presidential race has tightened to dead heat
* Romney's chances drop, Obama's rise on Intrade
* Only 7 percent of voters undecided in last days of close
race
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 An encouraging October jobs
report may give President Barack Obama an 11th-hour campaign
boost, but perhaps more importantly it denies Republican
challenger Mitt Romney an opportunity to put an exclamation
point on his argument that Obama has failed to turn around the
economy.
U.S. employers added 171,000 people to their payrolls last
month, significantly higher that the 125,000 figure analysts had
expected.
The jobless rate edged up a tenth of a point to 7.9 percent,
due to workers surging back into the labor force.
Friday's Labor Department report was more modest than last
month's stunning figure that pushed the unemployment rate down
to 7.8 percent from 8.1 percent, the lowest since 2009.
That fall was such a boost to Obama ahead of the Nov. 6
election that it spawned some quickly discredited conspiracy
theories, including from former General Electric chairman Jack
Welch, that the White House had somehow manipulated the job
figures for political gain.
This time around, the figure was neither so good nor all
that bad, giving Republicans little to work with, although they
did stick with the message that this is not what a real recovery
looks like.
Romney called the uptick in the unemployment rate a "sad
reminder" that the economy continues to struggle, and said that,
as president, he would "make real changes that lead to a real
recovery."
The White House said data showing hiring increased in
October proved that the economy was on the mend, and stressed
the need to re-elect Obama next Tuesday.
Analysts said the report would likely help Obama.
"The October report... confirmed a narrative that the
economy is expanding moderately," Greg Valliere, chief political
strategist at Potomac Research Group, said in a note to clients.
"The Obama camp can't celebrate, because the unemployment
rate ticked up to 7.9 percent - but it's difficult to see how
the Romney camp can make hay with a report that shows a 171,000
rise in nonfarm payrolls," Valliere said.
PUTTING THE ECONOMY BACK IN THE NEWS
Romney's odds of victory fell - and Obama's odds for
re-election rose - on the Intrade prediction market after the
jobs report. In early Friday action, traders saw a 32.5 percent
chance of Romney winning on Tuesday, down 4.4 percent from
Thursday's close.
They put the chances of an Obama victory at 67.6 percent, up
1.5 percent from Thursday.
"This jobs report couldn't have come at a better time for
the president," said Jim Kessler, senior vice president for
policy at Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank.
"It continues a streak of mostly good economic news on jobs,
housing, retail, and consumer confidence. Public opinion polls
have shown an uptick in voter optimism about the economy. This
report validates that optimism."
If one candidate had a solid lead, a middling unemployment
report might not make a difference this late in the campaign.
But this year, with opinion polls showing a deadlocked race
and about 7 percent of voters still undecided, it could tilt the
race even if only a fairly small number of people are paying
attention.
"This is such a tight race. Everything matters," Republican
strategist Ford O'Connell said. "Anything that pushes one or two
people out there, that benefits either candidate."
O'Connell said the report would help Romney. It makes the
economy a focus of news reports, helping the former private
equity executive make his case that he is better equipped than
Obama to fix the economy and work with both parties in the U.S.
Congress on issues like lowering the budget deficit.
"Americans aren't going to feel better or worse about the
economy, but it should help him bolster his closing argument,
the idea that it allows him to say 'I have a five-point plan to
help America recover faster,'" O'Connell said.