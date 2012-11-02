WASHINGTON Nov 2 Republican presidential
contender Mitt Romney said on Friday the uptick in the U.S.
employment rate to 7.9 percent shows the economy continues to
struggle.
"Today's increase in the unemployment rate is a sad reminder
that the economy is at a virtual standstill," said Romney, who
has made his record as a successful businessman the focus of his
campaign, arguing that he is better equipped than President
Barack Obama to fix the sputtering economy.
"The jobless rate is higher than it was when President Obama
took office, and there are still 23 million Americans struggling
for work," Romney said in a statement.
The Labor Department announced on Friday that employers
added 171,000 people to their payrolls last month. The jobless
rate edged a tenth of a point higher from 7.8 percent, but that
was due to a surge of people back to the workforce, seen as a
hopeful sign for a lackluster economy.