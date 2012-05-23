Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney gestures as he leaves a campaign event in Hillsborough, New Hampshire May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney took commanding leads in early returns in the Arkansas and Kentucky primaries on Tuesday, official tallies showed.

Romney had 71 percent of the vote with three of 75 Arkansas counties reporting. He was trailed by Texas congressman Ron Paul and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, each with about 12 percent, returns from the Secretary of State's Office showed.

In Kentucky, Romney polled 67 percent with most counties reporting. Paul had 12 percent and Santorum 9 percent of the vote, results from the Kentucky State Board of Elections showed.

Paul has stopped actively campaigning. Santorum has suspended his campaign and endorsed Romney.

Romney has all but secured the Republican presidential nomination, winning 989 delegates, not including the Arkansas and Kentucky primaries. His next closest rival Santorum had 259, according to Real Clear Politics.

A candidate needs 1,144 delegates to win the nomination. There are 45 delegates at stake in Kentucky and 36 in Arkansas.

In the Democratic primary in Arkansas, President Barack Obama had nearly 70 percent of the vote and rival John Wolfe, a Tennessee attorney, had slightly more than 30 percent, results showed.

Obama did not face an opponent in Kentucky. He pulled in 60 percent of the vote, while 40 percent of voters marked "uncommitted" on their ballots.

