* Hispanic vote had impact in swing states
* Obama won 62 percent of Hispanic vote in Florida
* Republican leaders say new Latino strategy needed
By Patrick Rucker and David Adams
WASHINGTON/MIAMI, Nov 7 Strong support from
Hispanics, the fastest-growing demographic in the United States,
helped tip President Barack Obama's fortunes as he secured a
second term in the White House, according to Election Day
polling.
Obama's support among Hispanics was about 66 percent,
according to Reuters/Ipsos polling data, roughly in line with
the percentage that voted for him four years ago.
It was critical for Obama to retain the coveted voting bloc,
especially because he lost support among white men, said Matt
Barreto, a political scientist at the University of Washington
who has tracked Hispanic sentiment for months.
Obama saw his support among white men decline to 36 percent
in this election from 41 percent in 2008.
Obama made a strong effort to court the estimated 24 million
eligible Hispanic voters, seeking to overcome some discontent
over his immigration policies.
In September, Obama told the Spanish-language Univision TV
network that his "biggest failure" was the lack of comprehensive
immigration reform, although his administration launched a
program in June to allow young undocumented immigrants to apply
for temporary work permits.
"We saw Obama's standing among Hispanics and overall voter
enthusiasm increase after his announcement this summer," Barreto
said.
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Obama's
Republican challenger, had taken a hard line, saying illegal
immigrants should leave the country, or "self-deport," before
making a bid for citizenship.
The Obama campaign sought Hispanics in key swing states,
according to poll data, with a quarter of those voters in
Florida saying they were contacted by his representatives.
Hispanics account for more than half of U.S. population
growth, according to 2010 census data. The Hispanic population
in the South, a Republican base, grew by 57 percent between 2000
and 2010 - four times the overall population growth of that
region.
In Texas, the Obama ticket only drew 40 percent of all votes
but won 57 percent of Hispanics. They also played a major role
in other swing states, including Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico
and Virginia, according to exit polls.
"This is a credit to the Obama campaign who recognized many
years ago that the Hispanic vote, if cultivated, could become a
solid base vote, and it paid off handsomely last night," said
Fernand Amandi, with Bendixen & Amandi, research and media
consultants for the Obama Hispanic campaign.
HISPANICS SWING FLORIDA
Obama won a record 62 percent of Hispanic voters in Florida,
up from 57 percent in 2008, Amandi said, citing exit polling
data. Hispanics represented a greater percentage of the Florida
electorate this year compared to 2008, they went from 14 percent
to 17 percent.
That may have been the difference in a close race in Florida
where ballots were still being counted on Wednesday with Obama
clinging to slender lead of 45,000 votes out of more than 8
million cast.
The Hispanic margin could have been even higher were it not
for the large Cuban-American voting block in south Florida which
has traditionally leaned heavily Republican. Even so, Democrats
made inroads in that community as well, capturing as much as 40
percent of the Cuban-American vote, according to Amandi.
If true that would be a shocker as Democrats have never won
more than 35 percent of the Cuban vote, a mark set by Bill
Clinton in 1996.
It might also help explain how Obama trounced Romney in
Miami-Dade county, which accounts for 10 percent of Florida's 12
million registered voters, capturing 521,000 votes compared to
only 317,000 for the Republican candidate.
But the biggest impact appears to have been non-Cuban
Hispanic voters in central Florida, home to a growing population
of Puerto Ricans, including an estimated 300,000 who moved there
in recent years due to economic woes on the Caribbean island.
The large Central Florida turnout for Obama among Hispanics
serves as a warning about the Republican's Party's future, said
political analyst Luis Martinez-Fernandez at the University of
Central Florida in Orlando.
"They [the Republican Party] have a huge problem on their
hands. They're either going to have to continue to alienate
blacks and Hispanics, or they're going to have to alienate the
Tea Party which doesn't seem to want to change," he said.
In heavily Hispanic Osceola County, John Quinones, a local
Republican politician with Puerto Rican roots, said Romney
should have focused earlier on the demographic.
"By the time we had seen a strong presence from Mitt Romney
and his campaign, we had seen Obama and a lot of the Democratic
candidates over and over a lot sooner," Quinones said.
While Obama's campaign was on the ground in central Florida,
Romney was locked in the primary battle taking stands on
immigration that helped him capture the most conservative wing
of his party but which were unpopular with Hispanics.
Quinones said the Republican Party needs to consider how it
discusses immigration reform. Puerto Ricans, who hold U.S.
passports and are not subject to immigration issues, make up
about 70 percent of the Hispanic electorate on the so-called I-4
corridor that spans central Florida.
However, Martinez-Fernandez said Puerto Ricans still take
anti-immigration policy personally. "In many cases, we see the
attack on Hispanics as an attack on ourselves,"
Martinez-Fernandez said.
A NEW DIRECTION?
Tuesday's results and demographic trends are one reason that
Republican leaders like Florida Senator Marco Rubio and former
Governor Jeb Bush have repeatedly urged the party to get behind
immigration reform.
In a statement on Wednesday Rubio praised Romney but also
stressed the need for the party to take a new direction.
"The conservative movement should have particular appeal to
people in minority and immigrant communities who are trying to
make it, and Republicans need to work harder than ever to
communicate our beliefs to them," he said.
But Obama's victory puts the immigration agenda in his
hands. Notably, when Obama ticked off his top bipartisan
priorities in his victory speech early Wednesday morning,
"fixing our immigration system" was among them.
The words of Rubio and Bush seemed to be gaining ground
within the party on Wednesday.
"The Republican Party better pay attention to Latino
voting," said conservative strategist Karl Rove, interviewed on
the Fox News channel.
"The Republican Party has to understand the fastest growing
part of the American population, has to be open to and listening
to people who are going to be a major part of our future, and
unless we do that, we're going to be a minority party," added
former Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich, speaking
on the CBS "This Morning" show.