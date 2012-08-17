* Group of ex spies/commandos casts itself as non-partisan
* Obama campaign accuses OPSEC group of smear tactics
* Leaks, bin Laden raid at issue
By Mark Hosenball and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON Aug 17 A group of former U.S. spies
and commandos that launched a media campaign this week
criticizing President Barack Obama's national security record
has extensive links to the Republican Party, public records
indicate.
Records filed with federal and state authorities, and
material posted on the Internet, show that key players in the
campaign by the Special Operations OPSEC Education Fund include
individuals with current or former affiliations with national
and local Republican Party organizations. These include the
group's treasurer, lawyer and TV producers.
Spokesmen for the fund, which uses the nickname OPSEC - spy
jargon for "operational security" - have said that it is
non-partisan and that its supporters include Republicans,
Democrats and independents who are upset at how recent news
leaks may have damaged U.S. national security.
In a 22-minute film which it released earlier this week,
OPSEC presented soundbites from former U.S. intelligence and
special operations personnel - some of whom have Republican or
conservative links - who accused Obama of "leaking information
to the enemy" and of taking undue credit for the May 2011
operation in which U.S. Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden.
The Obama campaign responded on Wednesday, accusing
Republicans of trying to "Swift Boat" the president, a reference
to hardball smear tactics used to attack the war record of
Democratic Senator John Kerry when he unsuccessfully challenged
George W. Bush for the White House in 2004.
When OPSEC first announced its media campaign earlier this
week, one of its representatives, Chad Kolton, who worked as a
spokesman for the Director of National Intelligence during
George W. Bush's presidency, insisted the group's message was
non-political.
"You'll see throughout the film that concern about
protecting the lives of intelligence and Special Forces officers
takes precedence over partisanship," Kolton said.
E. Mark Braden, a Washington lawyer who advises OPSEC, said
the group included Democrats and independents. But the records
and web postings show that key people involved in setting up
OPSEC and working on its media campaign have current or past
direct ties to the Republican Party or related groups.
Braden, the OPSEC legal advisor, confirmed in an interview
that during the 1980s he worked as chief counsel for the
Republican National Committee, the party's central organization.
He said that since leaving that job he has represented numerous
Republican-related political causes, though he has also
represented non-Republican clients.
REPUBLICAN CONSULTANT
One of the Republican-leaning organizations that Braden
represented during the 2008 presidential election cycle, an
obscure group called Majority America, listed as its president a
Michael Smith of Alexandria, Virginia.
Smith, a Republican political consultant, also was involved
in another Republican-related group called Making America's
Promise Secure that was involved in redistricting issues.
A spokesman for OPSEC confirmed that the same Michael Smith
is the treasurer of OPSEC. Smith, through a spokesman, declined
to comment.
Federal Election Commission filings show that one of the
principal sources of finance for Smith's Majority America group
was a $250,000 donation from the late Carl Lindner, an Ohio
businessman who backed numerous conservative causes - including
the original 2004 "Swift Boat" campaign against John Kerry.
A Majority America website homepage copyrighted in 2010 says
the group is a "non-partisan, non profit" group set up to "serve
as a counter-weight to radical left wing message organizations,
such as MoveOn.org".
OPSEC has registered as a non-profit "social welfare" group,
under section 501(c)4 of the U.S. tax code, a provision that
allows it to keep its donors secret.
Braden said he was unaware that Lindner had financed the
2008 group in which he and Smith were involved. He declined to
disclose information about OPSEC's finances.
There are other links between OPSEC and individuals or
entities involved with the Republican Party.
Greener and Hook, a "strategic communications" firm in
Arlington, Virginia, says on its Internet home page that its
services include TV production. It lists among its productions
OPSEC's main video, entitled "Dishonorable Disclosure", as well
as a 30-second trailer for the film and another teaser for it.
Among more than two dozen entities and individuals listed by
Greener and Hook as "political clients" are the Republican
National Committee, the 2012 Republican National Convention, the
Republican Governor's Association, the National Republican
Congressional Committee and the National Federation of
Republican Women. Representatives of Greener and Hook did not
respond to a detailed voice mail requesting comment.
ALEXANDRIA OFFICE
OPSEC rents an office in Alexandria, Virginia from a
political consulting firm with Republican ties named The
Trailblazer Group. Both OPSEC and Trailblazer said they have no
relationship beyond sharing premises.
OPSEC spokesman Chad Kolton said that Dave King, a former
special forces soldier who appears in OPSEC's film, is a
political independent and that Gabriel Gomez, a former Navy SEAL
who is "doing media" for the group, was an Obama donor in 2008.
Gomez said on Friday that he had given money to Obama's
campaign in 2008 but that he has supported both Democratic and
Republican politicians at the local level. He said he had become
involved with OPSEC because the jobs of undercover or commando
operatives have been "made harder by these leaks."
Gomez said details of secret operations "don't need to be
out in public" and that there had "just been a spike in leaks so
that it finally reached a tipping point."
Kolton said the involvement of Republicans in OPSEC,
alongside other politically independent veterans, was not in
dispute.
But he added that, "No one can also dispute that Democrats
like Dianne Feinstein and respected military leaders like
Admiral McRaven have said there are more leaks than ever before
under this Administration and that these leaks put American
lives at risk." Admiral William McRaven, who now heads the U.S.
Special Operations Command, oversaw the bin Laden raid.
"The Obama campaign's response hasn't said a single word to
acknowledge the problem of leaks or the risk they carry," Kolton
said.
U.S. officials point out that the Obama administration has
"aggressively" prosecuted alleged national security leakers and
that some of the reporters who wrote stories containing alleged
leaks have said they did not originate with the White House.