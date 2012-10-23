* Romney criticized for politicizing incident
* Vulnerable issue for Obama
By Matt Spetalnick
BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct 23 Mitt Romney passed up
on his last best chance to put President Barack Obama on the
defensive over his handling of a deadly Sept. 11 attack on the
U.S. mission in Libya when the Republican challenger held fire
on the issue in their final debate on Monday.
Obama came to the showdown in Boca Raton, clearly prepared
for Round Two over the events surrounding last month's killings
of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans at the
consulate in Benghazi, a big vulnerability for the president on
foreign policy just two weeks before the Nov. 6 election.
But Romney, whose misstep on Libya in their previous debate
may have left him feeling singed, shied away from a fight - a
decision that could disappoint many conservatives who hoped to
see their candidate on the attack.
Obama was the only one of the two candidates even to utter
the word "Benghazi" during the 90-minute debate focused on
foreign policy, and the president even said later at one point,
"Going back to Libya..." when another question was asked.
Asked why Romney had pulled his punches on the issue, Romney
senior adviser Eric Fehrnstrom said, "He'd addressed it plenty
of times in other forums and there were many other areas to
cover."
But U.S. Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz,
acting as one of Obama's surrogates at the debate site at Lynn
University, said Romney had little choice but to soft-pedal his
criticism of Obama on the issue.
"It's no surprise," she told Reuters. "He's been spanked
repeatedly for politicizing a tragedy."
But Republicans are sure to ask whether Romney missed
another opportunity.
LAST LIBYA EXCHANGE WAS TESTY
In the most vividly testy exchange of last week's debate,
Romney said Obama took weeks to acknowledge that the Benghazi
assault was a terrorist attack.
Obama, who spoke of "acts of terror" in an appearance in the
White House Rose Garden the day after the attack, challenged
Romney to "check the transcript" and chastised him for trying to
score political points on the deaths of Americans overseas.
The moderator of that debate, CNN's Candy Crowley, backed
Obama's interpretation of events, saying, "He did call it an act
of terror."
In fact, some of Obama's top aides initially attributed the
Benghazi violence to protests over an anti-Islam film and said
it was not premeditated, before acknowledging much later that it
was a terrorist attack.
But a slew of pundits dubbed it Romney's "Libya moment," and
some of his own aides conceded privately that Obama got the
better of him.
Moderator Bob Schieffer gave Romney a wide-open chance for
another swing at the issue on Monday when he noted that
questions remained that the administration had yet to answer
about the incident.
"What happened? What caused it? Was it spontaneous? Was it
an intelligence failure? Was it a policy failure? Was there an
attempt to mislead people about what really happened?" Schieffer
asked.
Romney chose to tread softly.
"We see in Libya an attack apparently by, I think we know
now, by terrorists of some kind against - against our people
there, four people dead," he said. "Our hearts and minds go out
to them."
He moved from that to criticism of Obama's overall policy
toward the Arab Spring revolts, but never really drew a strict
connection.
Obama managed to dodge the more pointed parts of Schieffer's
question, including shifting explanations of what happened and
whether the administration had failed to provide requested
security for the consulate.
"When we received that phone call, I immediately made sure
that, number one, that we did everything we could to secure
those Americans who were still in harm's way; number two, that
we would investigate exactly what happened, and number three,
most importantly, that we would go after those who killed
Americans and we would bring them to justice," Obama said.
"And that's exactly what we're going to do."
Despite that, Fehrnstrom said, "There are many more
questions than there are answers on this from the
administration."