* Result eases uncertainty about Fed, regulation
* Stocks could struggle early, bonds rise
By Rodrigo Campos and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. investors will hit trading
floors this morning with the same president and the same
problems in gridlocked Washington. First up: a looming budget
crisis that could send the U.S. economy reeling.
President Barack Obama beat back Republican challenger Mitt
Romney to win a second term, but he will still have to contend
with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives that could
make forging a compromise on pressing issues like the coming
"fiscal cliff" difficult.
"There will be an immediate shift to government gridlock and
the fiscal cliff issue, and that will be a headwind for stocks,"
said Michael Yoshikami, chief executive officer and founder of
Destination Wealth Management in Walnut Creek, California.
The fiscal cliff is a $600 billion package of automatic tax
increases and spending cuts, scheduled to take effect at the end
of 2012, that could severely strain economic growth.
Obama is expected to demand tax increases for the wealthy as
part of a deal to reduce spending to tackle the nation's
deficit. Many investors thought that Romney as president-elect
would have had a smoother time in negotiations.
"The real challenge is for (Obama) to bridge the differences
with Congress and work to get in the middle," said Jason Ader, a
former Wall Street gaming analyst and a Romney supporter.
Steven Englander, Citigroup's head of G10 foreign exchange
strategy, said markets could panic toward yearend if it looks as
though no deal is imminent to avoid the fiscal cliff.
If that happens, investors will think twice about lending
the U.S. government money at low interest rates, which would
strain the economy, widen the deficit and hurt the dollar. It
also raises the possibility that major credit-rating agencies
will cut the U.S. debt rating.
Standard & Poor's stripped the U.S. of its pristine triple-A
rating in 2011; the agencies have said they will evaluate budget
negotiations and solutions and may take action next year.
Investors have had a tendency to downplay problems emanating
from Washington only to find themselves surprised when lawmakers
cannot get together on critical issues. The market reacted
harshly to Washington gridlock after failed legislation to
backstop the banks in 2008 and again during protracted talks to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling in 2011.
Whitney Tilson, a hedge fund manager and one of the only
managers in the $2 trillion industry publicly to endorse Obama
for a second term, said he was optimistic that the two parties
would compromise.
"This was a victory for moderates," he said. "I hope both
parties recognize this and move toward each other - to the
center - to address the pressing problems our country faces."
The end of the drawn-out election campaign puts to rest
questions about regulation and monetary policy - Romney had said
he would replace Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke - but
some investors remained on edge about taxes and overall economic
health.
Billionaire investor George Soros said late Tuesday that the
re-election of Obama will open "the door for more sensible
politics." Soros, a major contributor to Democratic causes, said
in an email exchange with Reuters that he hoped "the Republicans
in office will make better partners in the coming years."
CLARITY ON THE FED, LESS ON THE ECONOMY
Although markets came into the night expecting Obama to win,
most traders and investors supported Romney, who raised more
money on Wall Street than the incumbent.
Obama's win did remove uncertainty about the future of Fed
policy. Romney had said he would replace Bernanke, whose dovish
monetary policy has helped propel gains in both U.S. bond and
stock prices in recent years.
The benchmark S&P 500 has rallied 67 percent since Obama
took office - one of the most impressive runs ever for stocks
under a single president.
Benchmark bond yields hit record lows despite a downgrade of
the U.S. credit rating last year. Cumulative returns for
maturities on all U.S. Treasuries are at 14 percent since Obama
took office, according to Barclays.
The Fed's easy-money policy has pushed down the value of the
dollar, though, and some worry more dollar weakness may be in
store, particularly if investors see signs of rising inflation.
"The market rewards this certainty by bidding up gold and
selling the dollar against all major currencies," said Axel
Merk, president of Merk Investments in Palo Alto, California.
Under a second Obama presidency, Wall Street will have to
forgo trying to repeal Dodd-Frank financial reforms and instead
continue to use personal relationships in Washington to keep the
law from harming firms, said Karen Shaw Petrou of Federal
Financial Analytics, a Washington-based research firm.
Wall Street has bristled at the reforms, which include
stricter capital requirements for banks, and the Volcker Rule,
which is intended to stop banks from making bets in the
financial markets with insured deposits.
But some welcomed the changes.
"I don't think any reasonable observer would want to go back
to the risk that we had in the system before the financial
crisis," said Evercore CEO Ralph Schlosstein.