* Result eases uncertainty about Fed, regulation
* Fears over compromise on budget deficit stirs markets
* Stocks sink early, bonds rise
* Learning to live with the Volcker rule
By Rodrigo Campos and Steven C. Johnson and Ross Kerber
NEW YORK/BOSTON, Nov 7 U.S. investors hit
trading floors Wednesday morning with the same president and the
same problems in gridlocked Washington, and expected the same
solution to a looming budget crisis that threatens the economy:
punt and deal with it later.
Shares dropped sharply on fears that partisan bickering will
prevent compromise. The S&P 500 index fell below a key
level for the first time in two months. Bank and defense stocks
fell on a sell-off by investors who had bought those sectors in
hopes Republican Mitt Romney would win.
President Barack Obama beat Romney to win a second term, but
he still must contend with a Republican-controlled House of
Representatives that could make it hard to forge compromise,
especially on the coming "fiscal cliff."
Unless the White House and Congress reach a deal to cut the
deficit, a $600 billion package of automatic tax increases and
spending cuts are scheduled to begin to take effect at the end
this year. Investors fear the economy will take a blow unless
the fiscal cliff is averted.
Reaching some sort of compromise is expected to be the top
priority of the "lame-duck" Congress that will convene soon,
though few hope for anything resembling a permanent solution to
the problem.
"The best thing that could have happened is what happened,"
said Robert Manning, chief executive of MFS Investment
Management. "I don't think there will be any grand bargain at
all, just small fixes that will kick the can down the road."
The markets' negative reaction was in line with the
expectations of many if the election guaranteed further partisan
rancor. The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 both
dropped 2.4 percent -- nearly three times the S&P's average
day-after-election decline, according to Bespoke Investment
Group.
"There's an adjustment going on today," said Marc Pado, U.S.
market strategist at dowbull.com. "You're seeing some of the
obvious losers such as oil and coal stocks sell off. This is
largely people who bought into the idea of a Romney win and now
want out. But that will only last for a day or two."
WHAT NEXT?
The S&P 500 had rallied 67 percent since Obama took office -
one of Wall Street's best runs ever under a single president.
Phil Orlando, chief market strategist for equities at Federated
Investors, said the market is asking what happens next.
"We just sent the same folks back to Washington. What did
they learn in the last two years that will allow them to act
differently in the last two months?"
For now, his peers predict market volatility as investors
react to dueling headlines about the likelihood of a solution.
"Positive sentiment will move to worries about the fiscal
cliff and the ongoing euro zone debt crisis, resulting in market
choppiness over the near term," said Martin Sass, chief
executive of New York money manager MD Sass.
Steven Englander, Citigroup's head of G10 foreign exchange
strategy, agreed markets could panic toward year-end if it looks
as though no deal is imminent to avoid the fiscal cliff.
If that happens, investors may think twice about purchasing
U.S. government debt at low interest rates. This would strain
the economy, widen the deficit, hurt the dollar and raise the
possibility that major credit-rating agencies will cut the U.S.
debt rating.
Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its pristine
triple-A rating in 2011. Moody's said Wednesday it would make a
decision after the 2013 budget negotiations, though going over
the fiscal cliff would not trigger an immediate downgrade.
DECEMBER SURPRISE?
Market strategist Jonathan Golub at UBS said officials will
probably focus on avoiding the cliff, but added that trying to
run from the problem will highlight the need for a "grand
bargain" to fix the deficit.
Investors have had a tendency to downplay problems emanating
from Washington, only to find themselves surprised when
lawmakers cannot get together on critical issues.
The market reacted harshly to Washington gridlock after
failed legislation to backstop the banks in 2008 and again
during protracted talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling in 2011.
"There is nothing that was decided yesterday that would
change us going off the fiscal cliff. So now the market has to
realistically price that in, and I think that is not quite done
yet," said Doug Cote, chief market strategist at ING Investment
Management.
Oppenheimer Funds strategist Lori Heinel said daily swings
of 100 to 200 points in the Dow will be common through year-end.
A re-elected Obama is expected to look for ways to avoid
prolonging that kind of blowback.
"The president entered office with the economy in a
recession. I don't think he wants to preside over a recession in
his second term," said Jeff Applegate, chief investment officer
at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "I think you have a
president concerned about his legacy, and I don't think he wants
to leave his presidency with a sea of red ink."
Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, one of the only managers
in the $2 trillion industry to publicly endorse Obama's
re-election, said he was optimistic a compromise was possible.
"This was a victory for moderates," he said. "I hope both
parties recognize this and move toward each other - to the
center - to address the pressing problems our country faces."
Like some prominent investors, billionaire restructuring
specialist Wilbur Ross told Reuters he hoped for an end to
"bitter partisanship" and progress on economic growth. Others
were less optimistic, such as Mortimer Zuckerman, CEO of Boston
Properties and publisher of the New York Daily News.
"I think you're going to have a very delicate, fragile
business community," Zuckerman said. "It is not an inappropriate
reaction by the business community to be cautious."
CLARITY ON THE FED, LESS ON THE ECONOMY
The end of the drawn-out campaign will put to rest
short-term questions about regulation and monetary policy, but
some investors remained on edge about taxes and economic health.
Although markets came into the night expecting Obama to win,
most traders and investors supported Romney, who raised more
money on Wall Street than the incumbent.
"Wall Street made its bet and lost," said Aaron Gurwitz,
chief investment officer of Barclays Wealth, noting that not
only did Romney lose, consumer advocate Elizabeth Warren won a
Senate seat, for Massachusetts, as well, much to banks' chagrin.
One bit of clarity from Obama's win was the future of
Federal Reserve policy. Romney had pledged to replace Bernanke,
after the expiration of his term in January 2014, whose dovish
monetary policy has helped propel gains in both U.S. bond and
stock prices in recent years.
"This was kind of a vote for Ben Bernanke and his policies,
since Romney was clear he disagreed with that approach," said
Tom Luster, co-director of investment grade fixed income at
Eaton Vance. "Clearly there's some public support for what
(Bernanke) is doing."
Benchmark bond yields hit record lows despite a downgrade of
the U.S. credit rating last year. Yields fell further on
Wednesday after the election results became clear, shedding 11
basis points to 1.64 percent.
Cumulative returns for maturities on all U.S. Treasuries are
at 14 percent since Obama took office, according to Barclays.
Under a second Obama presidency, Wall Street will have to
forgo trying to repeal Dodd-Frank financial reforms and instead
continue to use personal relationships in Washington to keep the
law from denting profits, said Karen Shaw Petrou of Federal
Financial Analytics, a Washington-based research firm. Bank
shares fell sharply Wednesday on fears an Obama re-election
meant no respite from the new rules.
But some welcomed the changes.
"I don't think any reasonable observer would want to go back
to the risk that we had in the system before the financial
crisis," said Evercore Chief Executive Ralph Schlosstein.