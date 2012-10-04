By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY
KANSAS CITY Mo. Oct 3 U.S. Sen. Claire
McCaskill, whose Missouri re-election campaign has attracted
national attention since her Republican challenger made
controversial remarks about rape, said on Wednesday she raised
$5.8 million in the last quarter.
McCaskill, once seen as one of the most vulnerable
Democratic incumbents, announced the figure on Twitter on
Wednesday a f ternoon - twelve days before required - and wrote,
"Thank you to thousands!"
In August, Akin, a six-term congressman, created an uproar
for saying that women have a biological defense against
pregnancies from "legitimate rape."
Akin was subsequently shunned by senior Republicans who
urged him to quit the race, but he refused to back out.
Missouri is a key target for Republicans who need a net gain
of four seats in November's election to win a Senate majority.
Akin has not released his fund-raising figures, but said
recently he has received contributions from people across
America. Last month, he announced he had won the support of a
conservative group that pledged over $290,000 to his campaign.
The National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee and
some other GOP groups have endorsed his candidacy in a race that
could decide control of the Senate.
McCaskill did not release any information Wednesday on the
sources of her contributions and how much may have come from
pro-choice or other groups that support women's rights.
Two recent polls show McCaskill leading Akin.
The Republican-leaning automated pollster Rasmussen Reports
had McCaskill with 51 percent, Akin with 46 percent and 4
percent undecided or favoring other candidates. Public Policy
Polling, favored by Democrats, had McCaskill at 46 percent, Akin
40 percent and Libertarian Jonathan Dine 9 percent.
