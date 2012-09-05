* First lady beats Mitt, Ann Romney on Twitter
* 26.2 million watch on TV - up from Republicans and 2008
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 Michelle Obama sent TV
viewing figures soaring after an emotional speech at the
Democratic National Convention that lit up the Twitterverse with
messages suggesting she should one day be a presidential
candidate herself.
The first lady's Tuesday night address in Charlotte, North
Carolina, was watched by 26.2 million Americans across nine
cable and network channels, according to final Nielsen data.
That was 4 million more than tuned in for the 10 p.m. hour a
week ago to hear Ann Romney speak about husband Mitt, Obama's
Republican challenger in the Nov. 6 presidential election.
The TV audience was also 4 million more Americans than
watched the first day of the 2008 Democratic National
Convention, but below the 30.3 million who watched Mitt Romney's
prime time address from Tampa last week.
In social media, reaction to Michelle Obama's speech was off
the charts, and Twitter was packed with messages wondering
whether she would one day run for the highest office in the land
herself.
Mrs. Obama racked up 28,000 tweets per minute at the
conclusion of her speech on the opening night of the convention,
according to Twitter. That was double the 14,000 that Mitt
Romney saw in his convention speech in Tampa, Florida, last
week. Ann Romney's tweets per minute tally was just over 6,000.
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer said the first lady had scored "not
a home run but a grand slam."
Mark Iafrate, creative director for online tracking firm
General Sentiment, said Michelle Obama was "the most discussed
person at the DNC," next to the president himself.
Twitter hashtags #michelleobama and #firstlady were among
the top five trending topics on Tuesday night. Mrs. Obama's
Twindex score, which measures tweeters' feelings about a
political person, rose from 71 before the speech to 84
immediately afterward.
President Obama got an even bigger boost. His Twindex score
rose from 25 before his wife took to the stage to 54 immediately
afterward. Traditional opinion polls, however, continued to show
Obama and Romney in a tight race.
In a canny move, the White House put out a cozy photo of
Obama and his two daughters curled on a sofa listening to
Michelle's speech. The photo had notched more than 171,000 views
by Wednesday afternoon, making it by far the most popular White
House photo in months.
Comedian Chris Rock didn't hold back on Twitter: "I'm ready
to vote NOW dammmit! Where's the ballot? What day is it? Where
am I? Who am I? Michelle OBAMA ladies & gentlemen. wow."
Many others looked beyond the mom-in-chief mantle that Mrs.
Obama has assumed.
"I think we need to stop comparing Michelle Obama's speech
to first lady speeches and start comparing it to presidential
ones. That strong." said Twitter user Heidi N. Moore.
"Screw it, make Michelle Obama the president of the whole
damn world," said David Robert on the microblogging site.