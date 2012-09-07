By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 President Barack Obama's
speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night
ranked as the biggest political moment ever on the social media
site Twitter.
The number of tweets about the Democratic convention blew
away similar figures from the Republican National Convention a
week earlier.
The Obama campaign has always made extensive use of social
media to reach young voters and media scholar Robert Thompson of
Syracuse University said Thursday night's speech was split up
into seven-minute sections that make it ideal for Web
distribution.
"He spoke in segments that are perfect for YouTube," said
Thompson, an expert on television and popular culture at
Syracuse's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. "This
was a speech made for use by the Democrats for social media."
The president's speech prompted 52,756 tweets per minute
just after it ended, a new record according to Twitter.
The peak tweets per minute, following some of Obama's most
memorable lines, exceeded all other moments for any speaker
during either the Democratic or Republican conventions.
The biggest reactions came when Obama declared, "I'm no
longer just the candidate. I'm the president," followed by a
promise that "I will never turn Medicare into a voucher."
The Democratic convention's final day, on which Obama spoke,
generated 4 million tweets, about equal to the total number of
tweets for the entire Republican National Convention.
Obama gained on the Twitter Political Index, which measures
how tweeters feel about a candidate on a scale of 1 to 100. The
president's ranking stood at 52 on Friday, up two points from a
day earlier. Republican candidate Mitt Romney's ranking, in
contrast, stood at 9 on Friday.
TV audiences for the Obama and Romney speeches were similar.
Preliminary TV ratings for three main cable news outlets and
the three main broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) showed
29.2 million TV viewers for the prime time hour on Thursday when
Obama spoke, according to Nielsen data. The numbers could change
and final data was being released later on Friday.
For Romney's speech last week, the final TV audience figure
was 30.3 million.