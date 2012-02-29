U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet supporters during a stop at Romney's Michigan campaign headquarters in Livonia February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON Mitt Romney had a 3 percentage point lead over closest rival Rick Santorum in the Michigan Republican presidential primary with half the votes counted on Tuesday.

Romney had 41 percent of the vote and Santorum was at 38 percent, televisions networks reported citing poll results.

(Reporting by Deborah Charles and Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Doina Chiacu)