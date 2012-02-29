U.S. Republican presidential candidates former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) laugh as they shake hands at the conclusion of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Mesa, Arizona, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

SOUTHFIELD/GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum were neck and neck as votes trickled in from Michigan's Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, with Romney fighting to avoid a humiliating defeat in the Rust Belt State where he grew up.

With 25 percent of precincts reporting, Romney led Santorum by 41 percent to 38 percent. Texas Congressman Ron Paul claimed 11 percent and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich had 7 percent.

In Arizona, Romney rolled to an easy victory. Television networks declared him the winner there as soon as polls closed at 9 p.m. EST (0100 Wednesday GMT).

But the stakes are particularly high for Romney in Michigan, where he was born and raised and where his father was a popular governor in the 1960s.

A defeat would raise more questions about the one-time front-runner's ability to appeal to conservatives and blue-collar voters in the state-by-state battle to take on Democratic President Barack Obama in the November 6 general election.

Aides said Romney has the funds and organization to win his party's nomination even if he loses Michigan.

Republican Party leaders, concerned that Santorum's religious conservatism could make him unelectable against Obama, may feel pressured to search for a new candidate to join the race.

No matter what the outcome, Romney will likely end the evening with a greater lead over his rivals in securing the 1,144 delegates needed to win the nomination. Arizona awards its 29 delegates on a winner-take-all basis, while Michigan awards its delegates on a proportional basis.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll found Romney at a new low among the most conservative Americans. He is viewed favorably by just 38 percent of that group, the poll showed, down 14 points from a week earlier, while 60 percent view Santorum positively.

'A LITTLE BIT LIBERAL'

"I've always liked Santorum but it's more what I don't like about Romney. He is just saying he is a conservative and I do not believe him," said August Vortriede, 53, of Farmington Hills.

Santorum's campaign appealed to Democrats in the primary, criticizing Romney for opposing the government's 2008-2009 rescue of the domestic auto industry, which is based in Detroit. Santorum, opposed the bailout as well.

An exit poll showed Democrats accounting for 10 percent of the vote, more than in 2008 but less than in 2000.

